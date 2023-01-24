Adient releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Details company's progress on ESG goals and highlights sustainable product innovations

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today releases its 2022 Sustainability Report, which details how Adient continues to reduce the impact its business has on the environment.

The new report, available at www.adient.com/about-us/sustainability, highlights Adient's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and accomplishments and explains how the company integrates sustainability into its products, global operations and supply chain.

The report includes information about how Adient has reduced its absolute greenhouse gas emissions in line with its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated emissions-reduction targets; increased its renewable electricity share globally; and implemented new ESG policies designed to further embed sustainability into the core of the company.

"We remain committed to following positive ESG-related business practices that help protect the environment, safeguard people, promote a culture of inclusion and create a better world," said Doug Del Grosso, Adient president and CEO. "This report illustrates the considerable progress we have made toward our ESG goals in fiscal year 2022 and highlights the hundreds of sustainability projects initiated by our teams as well as the many innovative sustainable products Adient has to offer."

2022 Sustainability Report Highlights

reduced its global scope 1 and 2 absolute CO 2 e emissions [*] by 25% — and its scope 3 absolute CO 2 e emissions by 12% [†] — as of Sept. 30, 2022 (using 2019 as its base year). Adient's emissions targets — a 75% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions at its manufacturing plants by 2030 and a 35% reduction in its scope 3 emissions by 2030 — were recently Adient has[*]— and its— as of(using 2019 as its base year). Adient's emissions targets — a 75% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions at its manufacturing plants by 2030 and a 35% reduction in its scope 3 emissions by 2030 — were recently validated by SBTi , affirming Adient has established a clear pathway to achieving its emissions-reduction goals

Adient continued to develop sustainable products through a more circular approach to product design, development and production. The report showcases some of Adient's more recent sustainable innovations, including the award-winning through a more circular approach to product design, development and production. The report showcases some of Adient's more recent sustainable innovations, including the award-winning UltraThin™ seat , Lightweight Shell Foam,™ Soft Back Panel and Soft Side Valance components and recycled and plant-based trim solutions

In fiscal year 2022, Adient completed approximately 1,200 continuous improvement projects at its locations globally that annually conserve:

As of Sept. 30, 2022 , 14% of Adient's total electricity consumption globally is attributable to renewable sources . As Adient executes its renewable electricity action plan in fiscal year 2023, it will continue investigating and transitioning to fossil-free electricity (e.g., wind, solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, etc.) to further decarbonize its operations

All of Adient's wholly owned operational facilities are ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems standard)-certified within 18 months from the start of production

Adient remains committed to incorporating the Compact's core principles i nto its strategy, culture and operations. To that end, in 2022 Adient released three supporting documents: As a participant in the UN Global Compact nto its strategy, culture and operations. To that end, in 2022 Adient released three supporting documents: Deforestation Policy Human Rights Policy Statement and DE&I Commitment Statement

Out of Adient's full-time salaried employee population globally, 85% completed voluntary DE&I training in fiscal year 2022. Adient launched additional virtual DE&I training earlier this month that focuses on promoting an inclusive work environment

Adient has spent $7.5 billion with diverse-owned suppliers since becoming Adient in October 2016 — that's more than $1 billion each year. Adient continues to achieve its customers' supplier diversity targets and collaborate on initiatives that drive opportunities for diverse-owned suppliers

Visit www.adient.com/about-us/sustainability to view and download Adient's full 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual foam, trim and metal components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information, visit www.adient.com.

* Scope 1 emissions are Adient's direct greenhouse gas emissions; scope 2 refers to Adient's indirect greenhouse gas emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling; and scope 3 emissions are Adient's value chain emissions.

† Adient's scope 3 emissions data disclosure is calculated using the GHG Protocol Technical Guidance for Calculating Scope 3 Emissions (version 1.0), which is an industry standard, using Accenture's methodology and relying on/using actual consumption and spend data to calculate scope 3 emissions.

