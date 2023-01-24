Amcor to report Half Year 2023 results

ZURICH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2023 results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 7 February 2023.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 7 February 2023 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 8 February 2023. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 888 440 4149 (toll-free)

646 960 0661 (local)

Australia: 1800 519 630 (toll-free)

02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries: +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors: Tracey Whitehead Global Head of Investor Relations Amcor +61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790 tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

Damien Bird

Vice President Investor Relations Amcor +61 3 9226 9070

damien.bird@amcor.com

Damon Wright

Vice President Investor Relations Amcor + 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682

damon.wright@amcor.com Media – Europe Ernesto Duran

Head of Global Communications Amcor +41 78 698 69 40

ernesto.duran@amcor.com Media – Australia

James Strong



Citadel-MAGNUS +61 448 881 174

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com Media – North America Daniel Yunger KekstCNC +1 212 521 4879 daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal 2022, around 44,000 Amcor people generated US$15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

