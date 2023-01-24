Extra Space Storage's solar portfolio with Pivot Energy to surpass 15 megawatt milestone

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National renewable energy provider, Pivot Energy , is set to install nine additional rooftop solar systems on Extra Space Storage facilities, adding 946.8 kilowatts of capacity to an expansive renewable energy portfolio that now totals 15 megawatts (MW). The rooftop solar arrays developed throughout this partnership will produce about 20 million kilowatt-hours of carbon-free electricity each year, an amount equivalent to powering over 2,500 homes.

An Extra Space Storage facility with a rooftop solar system installed by Pivot Energy. (PRNewswire)

Extra Space Storage and Pivot Energy have collaborated on developing 150 solar projects since 2018 across twelve U.S. states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Missouri, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Each solar system's production reflects 80 to 100% of the building's energy, making Extra Space Storage a clear leader in the enablement of renewable energy across the country.

Extra Space has been an industry leader in solar adoption for more than a decade and was the first self-storage company to win Nareit's award for demonstrating superior and sustained sustainability practices in 2020, winning the same award in 2021 and 2022.

"Solar has helped Extra Space Storage realize significant cost savings, but more importantly, it's the right thing to do," said Steve Potter, Project Manager at Extra Space Storage. "Working with a certified B-Corp such as Pivot Energy has been crucial to pursuing our own ESG goals. As our partners, Pivot has offered us an incredible level of consistency, as well as the ability to maneuver in a nimble and entrepreneurial fashion while still having the resources to handle a large portfolio of projects."

Pivot Energy is a turnkey commercial solar provider that helps businesses, municipalities, schools, universities, non-profits, and more reduce operating expenses and electricity usage by maximizing state and federal incentives while further greening their operations.

"We deeply value our longstanding partnership with Extra Space Storage," said Erik Bruner, Director of Business Development at Pivot Energy. "It is a delight to work with a client that's genuinely enthusiastic about incorporating solar into their business model, and they've truly paved the way for their industry. This 15 megawatt milestone is certainly not the end of the road for Extra Space, and we look forward to helping them achieve even more of their sustainability goals in the future."

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a national renewable energy provider that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software that serves the full solar ecosystem. Pivot is a Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy that provides a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance (ESG) factors. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com .

