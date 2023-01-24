HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4%

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $342,000 from $10.4 million, or $1.28 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2022.
"We are excited to report strong earnings and loan growth throughout our footprint for the third consecutive quarter," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While maintaining a strong credit discipline, the Company's total loans increased on a reported basis 6% from the previous quarter. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $127.9 million, or 22% on an annualized basis. We are seeing continuous success attracting new customers throughout our footprint."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Loans totaled $2.4 billion at December 31, 2022, up $127.5 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2022. PPP loans totaled $6.7 million at December 31, 2022, down $402,000, or 6%, from September 30, 2022.
- Net interest income totaled $33.3 million, up $1.3 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 27 basis points from 4.11% for the third quarter of 2022 to 4.38%.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $11.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets, down $6.5 million, or 37%, from September 30, 2022 primarily due to improved performance of some loans and paydowns.
- The Company recorded a $2.0 million provision to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a $1.7 million provision in the prior quarter, primarily due to loan growth.
Loans
Loans totaled $2.4 billion at December 31, 2022, up $127.5 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2022. PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $402,000, or 6%, from September 30, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
December 31,
September 30,
Increase (Decrease)
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
Amount
Percent
Real estate loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 389,616
$ 376,028
$ 13,588
4 %
Home equity loans and lines
61,863
60,624
1,239
2
Commercial real estate
1,152,537
1,086,656
65,881
6
Construction and land
313,175
328,753
(15,578)
(5)
Multi-family residential
100,588
97,212
3,376
3
Total real estate loans
2,017,779
1,949,273
68,506
4
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
377,894
320,900
56,994
18
Consumer
35,077
33,106
1,971
6
Total other loans
412,971
354,006
58,965
17
Total loans
$ 2,430,750
$ 2,303,279
$ 127,471
6 %
The average loan yield was 5.43% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate loan growth for the current quarter was primarily in our Acadiana and Houston markets. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the growth in commercial and industrial loans was primarily within our Acadiana and Northshore markets.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), totaled $11.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2022, down $6.5 million, or 37%, from $17.5 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $39,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $365,000 for the third quarter of 2022.
The Company made a $2.0 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2022, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $7.5 million. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $29.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $27.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2022, down $105.2 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to customers utilizing excess cash. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
December 31,
September 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
Amount
Percent
Demand deposits
$ 904,301
$ 921,089
$ (16,788)
(2) %
Savings
305,871
325,594
(19,723)
(6)
Money market
423,990
452,474
(28,484)
(6)
NOW
663,574
686,592
(23,018)
(3)
Certificates of deposit
335,445
352,675
(17,230)
(5)
Total deposits
$ 2,633,181
$ 2,738,424
$ (105,243)
(4) %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 17 basis points from 0.27% for the third quarter of 2022 to 0.44% for the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2022, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $259.1 million.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 27 basis points from 4.11% for the third quarter of 2022 to 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in the average yield on loans, which was partially offset with an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the increased rates paid on deposits during the fourth quarter of 2022.
The average loan yield was 5.43% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 primarily reflecting increased market rates of interest coupled with loan growth during the period.
Average PPP loans were $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $2.5 million, or 27%, from the third quarter of 2022. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $94,000 at December 31, 2022.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $750,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $97,000, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 17 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 due to the increased market rates of interest.
The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,374,065
$ 32,826
5.43 %
$ 2,265,846
$ 29,859
5.17 %
Investment securities (TE)
549,961
3,214
2.37
532,300
2,958
2.25
Other interest-earning assets
62,240
555
3.54
262,127
1,447
2.19
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,986,266
$ 36,595
4.82 %
$ 3,060,273
$ 34,264
4.41 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,431,577
$ 1,463
0.41 %
$ 1,522,350
$ 876
0.23 %
Certificates of deposit
338,389
486
0.57
371,925
394
0.42
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,769,966
1,949
0.44
1,894,275
1,270
0.27
Other borrowings
5,539
53
3.80
5,539
53
3.80
Subordinated debt
53,984
855
6.33
53,943
859
6.37
FHLB advances
54,620
456
3.28
24,977
105
1.68
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,884,109
$ 3,313
0.70 %
$ 1,978,734
$ 2,287
0.46 %
Net interest spread (TE)
4.12 %
3.95 %
Net interest margin (TE)
4.38 %
4.11 %
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $21.2 million, up $454,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits were up $752,000 from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in group health insurance and bonuses for the quarter, partially offset by a decrease in credit losses on unfunded commitments of $316,000.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023.
The Company repurchased 1,315 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average price per share of $42.84 under the Company's 2020 Repurchase Plan. An additional 195,718 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $39.82 and $29.20, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets and PPP loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Reported net income
$ 10,776
$ 10,434
$ 10,238
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
350
358
221
Non-GAAP tangible income
$ 11,126
$ 10,792
$ 10,459
Reported loan income
$ 32,826
$ 29,859
$ 24,215
Less: PPP loan income
26
132
2,201
Loan income excluding PPP loan income
$ 32,800
$ 29,727
$ 22,014
Loan yield
5.43 %
5.17 %
5.12 %
Negative (positive) impact of PPP loans
0.01
—
(0.29)
Loan yield excluding PPP loans
5.44 %
5.17 %
4.83 %
Net interest margin
4.38 %
4.11 %
3.53 %
Negative (positive) impact of PPP loans
0.01
—
(0.24)
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans
4.39 %
4.11 %
3.29 %
Total assets
$ 3,228,280
$ 3,167,666
$ 2,938,244
Less: Intangible assets
87,973
87,839
61,949
Non-GAAP tangible assets
$ 3,140,307
$ 3,079,827
$ 2,876,295
Total shareholders' equity
$ 329,954
$ 316,656
$ 351,903
Less: Intangible assets
87,973
87,839
61,949
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
$ 241,981
$ 228,817
$ 289,954
Total loans
$ 2,430,750
$ 2,303,279
$ 1,840,093
Less: PPP loans
6,692
7,094
43,637
Total loans excluding PPP loans
$ 2,424,058
$ 2,296,185
$ 1,796,456
Return on average equity
13.23 %
12.35 %
11.65 %
Add: Average intangible assets
5.52
4.99
2.83
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
18.75 %
17.34 %
14.48 %
Common equity ratio
10.22 %
10.00 %
11.98 %
Less: Intangible assets
2.51
2.57
1.90
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
7.71 %
7.43 %
10.08 %
Book value per share
$ 39.82
$ 38.27
$ 41.27
Less: Intangible assets
10.62
10.61
7.27
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
$ 29.20
$ 27.66
$ 34.00
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 87,401
$ 150,556
(42) %
$ 601,443
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
349
349
—
349
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
486,518
492,758
(1)
327,632
Investment securities held to maturity
1,075
1,080
—
2,102
Mortgage loans held for sale
98
169
(42)
1,104
Loans, net of unearned income
2,430,750
2,303,279
6
1,840,093
Allowance for loan losses
(29,299)
(27,351)
(7)
(21,089)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
2,401,451
2,275,928
6
1,819,004
Office properties and equipment, net
43,560
43,685
—
43,542
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
46,276
46,019
1
40,361
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
87,973
87,839
—
61,949
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
73,579
69,283
6
40,758
Total Assets
$ 3,228,280
$ 3,167,666
2
$ 2,938,244
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 2,633,181
$ 2,738,424
(4) %
$ 2,535,849
Other Borrowings
5,539
5,539
—
5,539
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
54,013
53,958
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
176,213
24,816
610
26,046
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
29,380
28,273
4
18,907
Total Liabilities
2,898,326
2,851,010
2
2,586,341
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
83
83
— %
85
Additional paid-in capital
164,942
164,024
1
164,982
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
(2,060)
(2,150)
4
(2,423)
Retained earnings
206,296
197,553
4
188,515
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(39,307)
(42,854)
8
744
Total Shareholders' Equity
329,954
316,656
4
351,903
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,228,280
$ 3,167,666
2
$ 2,938,244
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
%
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 32,826
$ 29,859
10 %
$ 24,215
36 %
Investment securities
3,214
2,958
9
1,309
146
Other investments and deposits
555
1,447
(62)
264
110
Total interest income
36,595
34,264
7
25,788
42
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,949
1,270
53 %
974
100 %
Other borrowings
53
53
—
53
—
Subordinated debt expense
855
859
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
456
105
334
111
311
Total interest expense
3,313
2,287
45
1,138
191
Net interest income
33,282
31,977
4
24,650
35
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
1,987
1,696
17
(2,648)
175
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
31,295
30,281
3
27,298
15
Noninterest Income
Service fees and charges
1,198
1,300
(8) %
1,224
(2) %
Bank card fees
1,566
1,623
(4)
1,519
3
Gain on sale of loans, net
22
78
(72)
376
(94)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
257
231
11
219
17
Gain on sale of assets, net
9
18
(50)
(44)
120
Other income
287
224
28
240
20
Total noninterest income
3,339
3,474
(4)
3,534
(6)
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
12,880
12,128
6 %
9,991
29 %
Occupancy
2,261
2,297
(2)
1,824
24
Marketing and advertising
550
658
(16)
1,033
(47)
Data processing and communication
2,295
2,284
—
2,237
3
Professional fees
388
331
17
493
(21)
Forms, printing and supplies
182
185
(2)
164
11
Franchise and shares tax
693
633
9
396
75
Regulatory fees
511
467
9
331
54
Foreclosed assets, net
30
101
(70)
155
(81)
Amortization of acquisition intangible
443
453
(2)
279
59
Provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments
(170)
146
(216)
15
(1233)
Other expenses
1,114
1,040
7
1,099
1
Total noninterest expense
21,177
20,723
2
18,017
18
Income before income tax expense
13,457
13,032
3
12,815
5
Income tax expense
2,681
2,598
3
2,577
4
Net income
$ 10,776
$ 10,434
3
$ 10,238
5
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.33
$ 1.29
3 %
$ 1.24
7 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.32
$ 1.28
3
$ 1.23
7
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
4 %
$ 0.23
4 %
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
%
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$ 36,595
$ 34,264
7 %
$ 25,788
42 %
Total interest expense
3,313
2,287
45
1,138
191
Net interest income
33,282
31,977
4
24,650
35
(Reversal) provision for loan losses
1,987
1,696
17
(2,648)
175
Total noninterest income
3,339
3,474
(4)
3,534
(6)
Total noninterest expense
21,177
20,723
2
18,017
18
Income tax expense
2,681
2,598
3
2,577
4
Net income
$ 10,776
$ 10,434
3
$ 10,238
5
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$ 3,173,676
$ 3,265,907
(3) %
$ 2,941,274
8 %
Total interest-earning assets
2,986,266
3,060,273
(2)
2,749,445
9
Total loans
2,374,065
2,265,846
5
1,856,814
28
PPP loans
6,883
9,431
(27)
67,198
(90)
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,769,966
1,894,275
(7)
1,729,341
2
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,884,109
1,978,734
(5)
1,761,052
7
Total deposits
2,707,823
2,818,318
(4)
2,537,670
7
Total shareholders' equity
323,102
335,053
(4)
348,635
(7)
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.33
$ 1.29
3 %
$ 1.24
7 %
Earnings per share - diluted
1.32
1.28
3
1.23
7
Book value at period end
39.82
38.27
4
41.27
(4)
Tangible book value at period end
29.20
27.66
6
34.00
(14)
Shares outstanding at period end
8,286,084
8,273,334
—
8,526,907
(3)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
8,070,734
8,089,246
— %
8,278,472
(3) %
Diluted
8,119,481
8,138,307
—
8,331,749
(3)
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
Return on average assets
1.35 %
1.27 %
6 %
1.38 %
(2) %
Return on average equity
13.23
12.35
7
11.65
14
Common equity ratio
10.22
10.00
2
11.98
(15)
Efficiency ratio (2)
57.83
58.45
(1)
63.93
(10)
Average equity to average assets
10.18
10.26
(1)
11.85
(14)
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
10.43
9.76
7
9.77
7
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
13.63
13.65
—
15.85
(14)
Net interest margin (4)
4.38
4.11
7
3.53
24
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
7.71 %
7.43 %
4 %
10.08 %
(24) %
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
18.75
17.34
8
14.48
29
(1)
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
(2)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(5)
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
(6)
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Acquired
Originated
Total
Acquired
Originated
Total
Acquired
Originated
Total
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans (2)
$ 6,177
$ 4,336
$ 10,513
$ 12,799
$ 4,281
$ 17,080
$ 6,036
$ 7,233
$ 13,269
Accruing loans past due 90 days and over
—
2
2
—
3
3
—
6
6
Total nonperforming loans
6,177
4,338
10,515
12,799
4,284
17,083
6,036
7,239
13,275
Foreclosed assets and ORE
310
151
461
376
14
390
80
1,109
1,189
Total nonperforming assets
6,487
4,489
10,976
13,175
4,298
17,473
6,116
8,348
14,464
Performing troubled debt restructurings
1,605
4,600
6,205
879
4,686
5,565
1,096
3,867
4,963
Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings
$ 8,092
$ 9,089
$ 17,181
$ 14,054
$ 8,984
$ 23,038
$ 7,212
$ 12,215
$ 19,427
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.34 %
0.55 %
0.49 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.33
0.54
0.45
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.43
0.74
0.72
(1)
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and other real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.1 million, $3.3 million and $3.7 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.7 million, $4.7 million and $3.5 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED
(Unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 2,883
$ —
$ 2,883
$ 2,293
$ 32
$ 2,325
$ 1,944
$ —
$ 1,944
Home equity loans and lines
624
—
624
500
—
500
508
—
508
Commercial real estate
13,264
550
13,814
12,504
1,193
13,697
10,207
247
10,454
Construction and land
4,680
—
4,680
4,973
—
4,973
3,572
—
3,572
Multi-family residential
572
—
572
498
—
498
457
—
457
Commercial and industrial
5,853
171
6,024
4,523
188
4,711
3,095
425
3,520
Consumer
702
—
702
647
—
647
634
—
634
Total allowance for loan losses
$ 28,578
$ 721
$ 29,299
$ 25,938
$ 1,413
$ 27,351
$ 20,417
$ 672
$ 21,089
Unfunded lending commitments(1)
2,093
—
2,093
2,263
—
2,263
1,815
—
1,815
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 30,671
$ 721
$ 31,392
$ 28,201
$ 1,413
$ 29,614
$ 22,232
$ 672
$ 22,904
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
266.94 %
156.53 %
145.80 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
278.64
160.11
158.86
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.21
1.19
1.15
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.29
1.29
1.24
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
$ 1,398
$ 1,260
$ 2,305
Year-to-date loan recoveries
704
605
592
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
$ 694
$ 655
$ 1,713
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.09 %
(1)
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.