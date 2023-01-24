PATH AND J. CHAD PARKER PLLC PARTNER HOLIDAY MATCHING GIFT CAMPAIGN SUCCESS

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATH (People Attempting to Help) is excited to announce results from the end of year matching campaign partnership with J. Chad Parker PLLC.

The campaign ran from December 25 to December 31 with contributions of equal value up to $25,000 matched by J. Chad Parker PLLC, doubling the impact of giving. As of today, $77,190.11 was raised during the matching campaign period for a total of $102,190.11 including the $25,000 matching gift.

"You can never go wrong with loving your neighbors," said J. Chad Parker, founder and owner of J. Chad Parker PLLC. "PATH offers a unique opportunity to help as many of my neighbors as I can when they need it the most."

According to PATH, the $25,000 match will support PATH's Choice Food Pantry. PATH's Choice Food Pantry is the largest in Smith County, open 40 hours per week and serves approximately 16,000 of our East Texas neighbors in need every year.

"Once again, our community showed its generosity and stepped up to help bridge the gap for those we serve," said Andrea Wilson-Lobaugh, Executive Director of PATH. "We are seeing five hundred more families per month seeking food in comparison to last year coupled with rising costs. Due to the success of this partnership with J. Chad Parker PLLC, our pantry will be stocked for four months, helping PATH start the new year on a strong note with necessary funds to purchase items not normally donated to the pantry such as meat, milk, eggs and produce."

While the matching campaign is over, PATH is still gratefully accepting donations to support ongoing programs and services. Donations can be made online at www.pathhelps.org or mailed to PATH, 402 W. Front St., Tyler, TX, 75702.

About PATH: Founded 38 years ago by Mrs. Gertrude Windsor, People Attempting to Help's (PATH) mission is to restore hope with a personalized approach to empower our East Texas neighbors to thrive in our community. PATH serves one hundred families each day, 160 new families each month and 19,984 people in 2022. Services include emergency rent, utility and prescription assistance, vision and dental services and transitional housing. PATH also offers the largest Choice Food Pantry in East Texas. Coats for Kids and seasonal drives for diapers, fans, blankets, and personal care items provide other assistance to those in need. Charity Navigator rates PATH as a 4-star charity, the highest rating possible based on financial information, accountability, and transparency. PATH is a BBB accredited Charity and received the 2022 Nonprofit BBB Award for Excellence. PATH also has earned the 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. For more information regarding PATH, contact 903-617-2825 or visit pathhelps.org.

About J. Chad Parker PLLC: J. Chad Parker is the founder and owner of J. Chad Parker PLLC. Mr. Parker is board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal specialization since 1998. J. Chad Parker has been around the law most of his life. His father Jerry Parker was a lawyer for over 40 years in Tyler, Texas. Hard work and preparation are the core values of Chad's practice. After attending Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Chad then attended and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin before going to South Texas College of Law in Houston. He obtained his license from the State Bar of Texas to practice law in 1993. He obtained his board certification in personal injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal specialization in 1998. Mr. Parker has been practicing law for almost thirty years.

Contact: Leslie Watson, Development Director

903-617-2825

Leslie_watson@pathhelps.org

