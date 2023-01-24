Teleperformance USA Supports Educational Programs for More Than 17,000 Children Across the United States

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. operation of Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, today announced that it provided educational support for more than 17,000 students in the United States with equipment, supplies, and emergency disaster relief assistance through its Citizen of the World (COTW) program in 2022.

Teleperformance USA (TPUSA) works closely with its partners to positively impact local communities through fundraising, in-kind donations, and volunteer work. Teleperformance employees provided 1,000 backpacks for many Title I schools across the country through recurring payroll contributions. Each backpack contained school supplies and personal hygiene products.

In Harker Heights Elementary School, TPUSA delivered backpacks and pallets of plastic folders and dry-erase markers which teachers need to conduct their classes.

"I want to thank Teleperformance from the bottom of my heart," said Natalie Kushner, Principal, Harker Heights Elementary School. "The school supplies and the backpacks that were donated were such a blessing! We are touched by the kind act that Teleperformance performed today. The staff and students of Harker Heights are honored to have such a great partnership and we could not be more thankful!"

TPUSA strongly believes in investing in education. Employees from the company donated 10 new computers to the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia YWCA Tech Gyrls, an after-school program for 4th - 8th grade girls. The girls are provided transportation to and from the YWCA, assistance with homework, nutritious snacks, mentoring, volunteer experiences, and many STEM-based activities throughout the school year. Similarly, Teleperformance in Augusta, Georgia donated educational items and toys for Christmas through their Goodwill Holiday Toy Program.

For employees in Warren, Michigan, supporting education also meant giving inspiration to students to achieve their dreams. Employees volunteered to give informative talks on career development with the 8th grade classes of Larson Middle School, urging them to study in areas that they are passionate about.

Though unexpected events can happen, education shouldn't stop when disasters strike. After Hurricane Ian damaged many communities in Florida, TPUSA sent three disaster relief trucks consisting of 2,500 kids disaster backpacks to aid in the comfort and recovery of affected children throughout communities in Gainesville, Homestead, Fort Myers, and Wauchula in Florida. These backpacks contained hygiene and safety items, plush toys, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, a spiral notebook, and a coloring book called "The Comfort Quilt". The book featured illustrations for children to color which they can share with adults or teachers to promote conversation and understanding of a child's thoughts and emotions.

TPUSA also partnered with the Granite Education Foundation (GEF) which strives to improve educational outcomes by strengthening the Granite School District community in Salt Lake City, Utah. The donations support GEF programs that provide food assistance, student aid and support to educators. This includes annually recognizing 10 outstanding educators with classroom grants and school supplies. This year, Teleperformance donated $2,388, as well as a $20,000 anonymous donation, to the Alan Truitt Force of Good which supports GEF.

TPUSA's goal is to remove barriers and biases to promote a culture of inclusivity. Employee Engagement promoted an online donation campaign in support of the Autism Society of America and raised $366, with 31 percent of all donations going towards education. Another social media donation campaign raised $1,035 for a charity geared to help people with autism.

TPUSA pledges to always fulfill its corporate social responsibility and make sure that it is aligned with the organization's commitment to vulnerable communities on a global scale.

