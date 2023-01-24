Tri-City Cardiology Announces New Surgical Center

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-City Cardiology is pleased to announce the opening of Tri-City Surgical Centers, a new 15,745 square foot state-of-the-art cardiovascular focused ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The facility has four OR Rooms and is located at 143 South 63rd Street in Mesa, AZ 85206. The board-certified cardiovascular specialists at Tri-City Cardiology have been providing high quality, patient centric, outcomes driven patient care to the greater East Valley communities for over 44 years consisting of 28 Physicians and 11 Advanced Practice Providers. The Tri-City Surgical Center facility compliments the comprehensive services we have been providing for decades to families of multiple generations in the ambulatory care setting and ensures ongoing patient safety, convenience, and continuity of their care under the careful watch of Tri-City physicians and highly trained experienced cardiovascular professional staff.

Tri-City Surgical Centers will focus on patient safety and quality outcomes. The CDC reports that ASC patients are ten times less likely to incur an infection than patients seen in a traditional hospital setting. The Surgical Center will also allow Tri-City physicians to schedule patients quicker and more predictably and give patients the convenience of a more focused cardiovascular facility and quicker discharge time to the home setting for optimum recovery and comfort. Our staff follow the patient closely from pre-procedure to post-procedure to ensure they are prepared and recovering optimally.

Tri-City Surgical Centers will provide comprehensive services including cardiac interventional procedures such as heart catheterizations, cardiac angioplasty and cardiac stenting, electrophysiology procedures such as cardiac pacemaker and defibrillator implantations, generator changes, and loop recorder implants, as well as peripheral procedures including peripheral angiography, angioplasty, and stenting.

About Tri-City Cardiology

Established in 1979, Tri-City Cardiology is widely known for its progressive and innovative approach to heart and vascular services. Tri-City Cardiology consists of 28 board-certified physicians coming from some of the top medical universities and fellowship programs in the country. We provide comprehensive services, including medical cardiology, diagnostic testing, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, peripheral vascular testing, medical imaging, vein center, and disease management clinics (heart failure, anticoagulation, and device). Tri-City Cardiology has multiple office locations in the Phoenix Metropolitan area and has affiliations with both Banner and Dignity Hospital Facilities for inpatient services.

