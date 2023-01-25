Ofinno Completes Licensing Deal for Foundational 4G LTE-Advanced Portfolio

Deal showcases strength of Ofinno portfolio for companies looking to bolster IP

RESTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC, a research and development lab pioneering innovation in wireless communication and video coding technologies has completed a licensing deal with some of the world's largest cellular handset, network infrastructure, and consumer electronic manufacturing companies.

The portfolio included in the licensing deal includes hundreds of assets, with a significant number of standard essential assets relating to fundamental features of 4G LTE-Advanced. The licensing deal was completed through RPX Corporation, a patent aggregator representing more than 320 of the world's most innovative companies.

"This licensing deal represents a win for both the industry and Ofinno," said Esmael Dinan, founder and chief executive officer at Ofinno. "The deal is reflective of the strength of Ofinno's portfolio and our commitment to working with innovative operating companies. The revenue generated through this deal positions Ofinno to further invest in cutting-edge technologies as the world continues to progress from LTE-Advanced to 5G and 6G solutions."

RPX Corporation is one of the largest patent buyers in the market, spending $3.5 billion to date to defensively acquire more than 170,000 patent assets and rights. With multiple operating companies interested in its foundational 4G LTE-Advanced portfolio, Ofinno worked with RPX to license the portfolio quickly and without litigation.

To learn more about Ofinno's research and development in 5G, next-generation Wi-Fi, and video compression technologies, and their portfolio of patents available for sale and licensing, visit their webpage here.

About Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies including 5G/6G, IEEE 802.11 (WiFi), and video compression. Ofinno's researchers create technologies that address some of the most important issues faced by wireless device users and the carriers that serve them. Ofinno's research involves technologies such as 5G Radio and Core networks, IoT, V2X, and ultra-reliable low latency communications. Our innovators create the technologies and oversee the entire process from design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com .

