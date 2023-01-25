SKLAR KIRSH'S SERINEH BAGHDASARIAN AND RACHAEL HIATT NAMED MINORITY LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Serineh Baghdasarian and Associate Rachael Hiatt have been recognized as minority leaders of influence in a special feature by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the publisher, the feature profiles "those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors."

"We are thrilled that Rachael and Serineh have been recognized as minority leaders of influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal," said Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh. "It is a reflection of their great commitment to our clients and the community."

Serineh Baghdasarian is a Partner in the firm's Real Estate Department. Her practice includes extensive representation of real estate private equity funds, developers, and institutional and non-institutional investors in all areas of transactional real estate and real estate finance, including: construction, permanent, securitized, and mezzanine financing; the acquisition and disposition of vacant land, office buildings, apartment complexes, and other commercial, residential and mixed-use properties; the formation and representation of limited liability companies, general partnerships, and other joint ventures; the syndication of real estate investments; and the representation of commercial tenants and landlords in commercial transactions. "Baghdasarian also has an entrepreneurial background," states the feature.

Rachael Hiatt is an Associate in the firm's Litigation Department. The profile highlights her "considerable experience in complex commercial litigation, including disputes involving breach of contract, intellectual property, fraud, bankruptcy, collections, and employment issues." Hiatt has also handled matters involving real estate, construction defect, and environmental claims. The publication mentions Hiatt currently "represents an electrical utility company in ongoing wildfire litigation involving subrogation, landowner, and oil production company plaintiffs" and "oversees the liability portion of the case and is involved in all aspects of discovery and trial preparation." She also recently successfully defended an international construction engineering company against a tort claim by bringing an anti-SLAPP and attorney's fees motion.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP