David's Bridal Launches Free Comprehensive Wedding Planning Platform and National Vendor Marketplace

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the launch of one of the industry's most advanced all-in-one planning platform and vendor marketplace, Pearl by David's. Pearl is the latest innovation from the nation's largest bridal retailer, expanding its market share in the special event planning space.

Pearl is a comprehensive planning platform and national vendor marketplace allowing brides to seamlessly plan their wedding and connect with thousands of local vendors across the US. Pearl captures a couple's wedding elements all in one place, making it easier to plan and organize and celebrate. By offering a seamless vendor management platform, couples can search, manage, book and be rewarded all in one frictionless platform. How it works:

For Brides:

For Vendors:

Leveraging the power of the David's Bridal brand: With almost 300 retail locations, 2 million Diamond members, over 11,000 bridal stylists and alterations artisans, and a history of selling millions of stunning gowns, David's has long been a trusted brand in the wedding industry and can help vendors grow their businesses and serve the modern brides.

Access to brides: Considering most brides already interact with David's Bridal in their planning journey, vendors can now leverage this by showcasing their products, exclusive deals, and offerings on their web page within Pearl, enabling the bride to find the perfect partner to bring their dream day to life. With wedding planning averaging around 15 months, according to Considering most brides already interact with David's Bridal in their planning journey, vendors can now leverage this by showcasing their products, exclusive deals, and offerings on their web page within Pearl, enabling the bride to find the perfect partner to bring their dream day to life. With wedding planning averaging around 15 months, according to The Pearl Report by David's , vendors can access brides, whether they're new brides, vow renewals, or longer engagements, no matter where they are in their planning journey.

And it's FREE: All vendors can join for FREE, showcase their own content, and create their own web pages. If vendors want access to expanded offerings such as networking groups and in person events including trunk shows they can upgrade for as little as $49 per month, and of course, cancel at any time.

"We are thrilled to launch Pearl. Pearl was developed at the request of our very own brides," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Brides told us they wanted easier planning tools, a more seamless experience from planning to buying the dress, and more ways to earn Diamond points. Pearl also addresses pain points and gaps in the market couples experience when planning their wedding."

The launch of Pearl is yet another digital solution from David's Bridal in its strategic effort to respond to the evolving needs of the modern couple. The platform not only meets couples where they are in their wedding planning journey but provides them with the tools they need from engagement to "I do" and beyond. Users can create their own custom wedding website hosted by Blueprint Registry and manage their own universal wedding registry giving couples the power to add gifts from any retailer, import existing registries, create a cash registry, and so much more powered by Blueprint Registry. Users can generate a robust wedding checklist with customization options specific to a couple's event as well as a vision board, various style quizzes, and even book an appointment at their local David's Bridal store or a virtual appointment.

With a three-tier pricing model starting with a FREE introductory membership, an essential membership at $49/month, and premium at $119/month, Pearl offers the most competitive pricing in the current space for vendors. Pearl has thorough vetting technology to ensure only real and relevant vendors appear in a bride's results based on their search parameters and criteria. Pearl by David's is an indication of the innovative trajectory of David's Bridal that has digitally transformed over the past several years into an omnichannel powerhouse in the wedding industry.

The retailer is poised to dominate the wedding marketplace space by leveraging the company's existing network of partners, welcoming new vendors and tapping into the largest network of brides in the country. With 300+ local retail locations and 11,000 stylists in store with personal relationships with the bride – it's the only planning app in the market with an in-person element and end-to-end customer touchpoints.

Vendors are encouraged to create their own marketplace today at https://pearl.davidsbridal.com/join. Brides can join immediately and earn 100 Diamond points and start planning their dream wedding with helpful resources and trusted vendors in their communities at https://pearl.davidsbridal.com/.

