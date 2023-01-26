Ranfac Corp. announces attainment of MDR Certification

MDR Certification allows Ranfac do business without restrictions in Europe

AVON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the stringent safety and efficacy standards set by the European Union (EU), Ranfac Corp. has obtained MDR certification for its medical devices. This achievement demonstrates that Ranfac products follow the EU's Medical Device Regulation (MDR). Obtaining MDR certification is a rigorous process, involving audits and a review by a notified body. As a result, companies who partner with Ranfac can be confident that they are dealing with a supplier that takes product safety seriously.

"We are thrilled to have achieved MDR certification," said Harlan Adler, President of Ranfac Corp. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it demonstrates our commitment to providing safe and effective products to our customers. As a contract manufacturer, this experience will enable us to provide guidance and support to our clients who will also be pursuing MDR certification in the near future" he added. Ranfac's MDR-certified products include Suture Graspers, Aspiration needles and Biopsy needles, which are used in a variety of medical and surgical procedures.

"We are proud to offer our customers the highest level of safety and performance with our MDR-certified products," said Eric Kreuz, VP of Quality Assurance/Regulatory Affairs at Ranfac Corp. "We will continue to innovate and improve our products to meet the evolving needs of the medical community."

Ranfac Corp. is a leading specialty manufacturer of Class I and II single use medical devices. Operating out of a 40,000 square foot facility, Ranfac is able to provide one-stop, finished good services as both an OEM partner and contract manufacturer to the medical device industry while also offering a range of Ranfac label devices across multiple specialties. Ranfac is committed to providing safe and effective products to improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ranfac Corp. and its MDR-certified products, please visit www.ranfac.com.

