AMTA ANNOUNCES MASSAGE SCHOOL GRANT WINNERS FUNDED BY MASSAGE ENVY

Five Massage Schools Awarded $10,000 Grants Funded by Massage Envy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools, announced today five massage school grant winners, funded by Massage Envy, to help support the future of the massage therapy profession. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care.

The five massage schools awarded $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, are:

American Institute in Clifton, NJ

Myotherapy Massage College in Millcreek, UT

NJ School of Massage in Toms River, NJ

Texas Massage Academy in Brownwood, TX

Blue Heron Academy of Healing Arts & Sciences in Grand Rapids, MI

These grants are intended to provide additional resources to the schools as they aim to attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists.

"The Blue Heron Academy is grateful for this being awarded this grant money. With this, we are able to make improvements to our classroom and equipment used to help educate future massage therapists. Thank you AMTA & Massage Envy!" said Jacquee Lee, Blue Heron Academy Administration.

"We were thrilled with the response to this first-ever school grant program and are pleased to announce that we will be funding the AMTA sponsored grant opportunity again this year," said Beth Stiller, CEO Massage Envy Franchising. New school grant application opportunities will open March 22, 2023- April 22, 2023. Submission details to follow.

About The Massage School Grant

The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) and Massage Envy collaborated on a new grant opportunity for massage schools to help support the future of the profession. AMTA awarded five (5) $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, to massage schools in December 2022. These grants will allow schools to gain additional resources and improve the learning environments for massage students. Together, AMTA and Massage Envy are focused on helping schools succeed and graduate the next generation of qualified massage therapists.

Massage Envy did not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse the massage schools listed above.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

