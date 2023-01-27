Charter Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter total residential and small and medium business ("SMB") Internet customers increased by 105,000. As of December 31, 2022 , Charter served a total of 30.4 million residential and SMB Internet customers, with 344,000 total Internet customers added in 2022.

Fourth quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 615,000. As of December 31, 2022 , Charter served a total of 5.3 million mobile lines, with 1.7 million mobile lines added in 2022.

As of December 31, 2022 , Charter had a total of 32.2 million residential and SMB customer relationships, which excludes mobile-only relationships.

Fourth quarter revenue of $13.7 billion grew by 3.5% year-over-year, driven by mobile revenue growth of 38.7%, advertising sales revenue growth of 24.6% and commercial revenue growth of 3.3%.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022 , net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $5.1 billion .

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $5.5 billion grew by 1.9% year-over-year.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 , revenue of $54.0 billion grew by 4.5% year-over-year. Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA totaled $21.6 billion , 4.8% higher than in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 , capital expenditures totaled $9.4 billion and included $3.0 billion of line extensions, reflecting Charter's commitment to its rural construction initiative.

Full year 2022 net cash flows from operating activities totaled $14.9 billion , compared to $16.2 billion in the prior year. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to higher cash taxes.

Full year 2022 free cash flow 1 of $6.1 billion decreased from $8.7 billion in the prior year, due to capital expenditures associated with Charter's rural construction initiative and higher cash taxes.

During the fourth quarter, Charter purchased 3.6 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $1.3 billion . For the year ended December 31, 2022 , Charter purchased 23.8 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for approximately $11.7 billion .

"We continued to execute well in 2022, growing customer relationships, revenue and EBITDA," said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. "In 2023 and the coming years, we remain focused on three core initiatives — network evolution, footprint expansion and operational execution. Each of these initiatives will deliver benefits for a growing base of customers, our employees and local communities, with long-term value creation for our shareholders."

1. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information" section and are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the addendum of this news release.

Key Operating Results











Approximate as of







December 31,

2022 (a)

December 31,

2021 (a)

Y/Y Change Footprint (b)











Estimated Passings

55,573

54,521

1.9 %













Customer Relationships (c)











Residential

29,988

29,926

0.2 % SMB

2,207

2,143

3.0 % Total Customer Relationships

32,195

32,069

0.4 %













Residential

42

103

(61) SMB

12

17

(5) Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

54

120

(66)













Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (d)

57.9 %

58.8 %

(0.9) ppts













Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (e)

$ 114.20

$ 114.14

0.1 % Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (f)

$ 163.44

$ 164.59

(0.7) %













Residential Customer Relationships Penetration











Single Play Penetration (g)

49.1 %

46.7 %

2.4 ppts Double Play Penetration (g)

33.1 %

33.0 %

0.1 ppts Triple Play Penetration (g)

17.8 %

20.4 %

(2.6) ppts













% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

51.7 %

49.2 %

2.5 ppts













Internet











Residential

28,412

28,137

1.0 % SMB

2,021

1,952

3.5 % Total Internet Customers

30,433

30,089

1.1 %













Residential

92

172

(80) SMB

13

18

(5) Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

105

190

(85)













Video











Residential

14,497

15,216

(4.7) % SMB

650

617

5.3 % Total Video Customers

15,147

15,833

(4.3) %













Residential

(145)

(71)

(74) SMB

1

13

(12) Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(144)

(58)

(86)













Voice











Residential

7,697

8,621

(10.7) % SMB

1,286

1,282

0.3 % Total Voice Customers

8,983

9,903

(9.3) %













Residential

(232)

(163)

(69) SMB

(1)

9

(10) Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(233)

(154)

(79)













Mobile Lines (h)











Residential

5,116

3,448

48.4 % SMB

176

116

51.5 % Total Mobile Lines

5,292

3,564

48.5 %













Residential

600

363

237 SMB

15

17

(2) Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

615

380

235













Enterprise (i)











Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

284

272

4.4 % Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

2

3

(1)

Footnotes - In thousands, except per customer and penetration data. See footnotes to unaudited summary of operating statistics on page 6 of the addendum of this news release. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these operating statistics. All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

As of December 31, 2022, Charter had 30.0 million residential customer relationships.

Fourth quarter residential Internet customers increased by 92,000, compared to an increase of 172,000 customers during the fourth quarter of 2021. Spectrum Internet® delivers the fastest speeds in Charter's footprint.1 Charter offers Spectrum Internet products with speeds up to 1 Gbps across its entire footprint. Charter's Advanced WiFi, a managed WiFi service that provides customers an optimized home network while providing greater control of their connected devices with enhanced security and privacy, is available to nearly all Spectrum Internet customers. In October 2022, Charter introduced Spectrum One, which brings together Spectrum Internet, Advanced WiFi and Unlimited Spectrum MobileTM, to offer consumers faster, more reliable and secure online connections on their favorite devices at home and on the go in a high-value package.

Residential video customers decreased by 145,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a decline of 71,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2022, Charter had 14.5 million residential video customers.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, residential wireline voice customers declined by 232,000, compared to a decline of 163,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2022, Charter had 7.7 million residential wireline voice customers.

Fourth quarter 2022 residential revenue per residential customer (excluding mobile) totaled $114.20, and increased by 0.1% compared to the prior year period, given promotional rate step-ups and rate adjustments, partly offset by a higher mix of non-video customer relationships and a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base.

SMB customer relationships grew by 12,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, while fourth quarter 2021 SMB customer relationships grew by 17,000. Enterprise PSUs grew by 2,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 3,000 added in the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Charter added 615,000 mobile lines, compared to growth of 380,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021. Spectrum Mobile is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers. Spectrum Mobile customers can choose "Unlimited" or "By the Gig" data plans. Spectrum Mobile offers the fastest overall speeds,2 with plans that include 5G access and taxes and fees and do not require contracts. Spectrum One and Spectrum Mobile are central to Charter's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing.

1. Based on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index median fixed download speeds for Q4 2022, which indicates that Spectrum Internet continues to deliver faster speeds than its competitors.

2. Fastest Overall Speed claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results (in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change Revenues:









Internet $ 5,637

$ 5,424

3.9 % Video 4,251

4,406

(3.5) % Voice 379

396

(4.3) % Residential revenue 10,267

10,226

0.4 % Small and medium business 1,080

1,054

2.4 % Enterprise 674

643

4.9 % Commercial revenue 1,754

1,697

3.3 % Advertising sales 558

448

24.6 % Mobile 876

632

38.7 % Other 219

209

4.9 % Total Revenues $ 13,674

$ 13,212

3.5 %











Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,196

$ 1,610

(25.7) % Net income attributable to Charter shareholders margin 8.7 %

12.2 %















Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 5,482

$ 5,379

1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.1 %

40.7 %















Capital Expenditures $ 2,920

$ 2,072

40.9 % % Total Revenues 21.4 %

15.7 %















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,787

$ 4,226

(10.4) % Free cash flow1 $ 1,136

$ 2,285

(50.3) %





1. See page 1 of the addendum for a GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Revenues

Fourth quarter revenue increased by 3.5% year-over-year to $13.7 billion, driven primarily by growth in mobile, advertising sales and commercial revenues.

Residential revenue totaled $10.3 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 0.4% year-over-year.

Internet revenue grew by 3.9% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, driven by growth in Internet customers during the last year, promotional rate step-ups, reduced bundled discounts and rate adjustments, partly offset by lower bundled revenue allocation.

Video revenue totaled $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 3.5% compared to the prior year period, driven by a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base and a decline in video customers during the last year, partly offset by promotional rate step-ups and video rate adjustments that pass through programmer rate increases.

Voice revenue totaled $379 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 4.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in wireline voice customers over the last twelve months, partly offset by voice rate adjustments.

Commercial revenue increased by 3.3% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, driven by SMB and enterprise revenue growth of 2.4% and 4.9% year-over-year, respectively. Fourth quarter 2022 SMB revenue growth was driven by customer relationship growth. Enterprise revenue excluding wholesale increased by 9.1% year-over-year, mostly reflecting PSU growth.

Fourth quarter advertising sales revenue of $558 million increased by 24.6% compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher political revenue. Excluding political revenue in both periods, advertising sales revenue decreased by 3.4% year-over-year, due to lower local and national advertising revenue, partly offset by higher advanced advertising revenue.

Fourth quarter mobile revenue totaled $876 million, an increase of 38.7% year-over-year, driven by mobile line growth.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Fourth quarter programming costs decreased by $95 million, or 3.3% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting fewer video customers and a higher mix of lower cost packages within Charter's video customer base, partly offset by contractual programming rate increases and renewals.

Regulatory, connectivity and produced content expenses decreased by $31 million, or 5.3% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower regulatory and franchise fees and lower video CPE sold to customers.

Costs to service customers increased by $108 million, or 5.8% year-over-year. The year-over-year increase in costs to service customers was primarily driven by adjustments to job structure, pay and benefits to build a more skilled and longer tenured workforce, higher fuel and freight costs and higher bad debt, partly offset by productivity improvements. Costs to service customers excluding bad debt increased by 4.9% year-over-year.

Marketing expenses increased by $55 million, or 6.9% year-over-year, due to higher staffing levels and wages as Charter focuses on providing better service to new and existing customers.

Fourth quarter mobile costs totaled $982 million, an increase of 35.7% year-over-year, and were comprised of device costs, customer acquisition costs and service and operating costs.

Other expenses increased by $64 million, or 6.6% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher labor costs and higher advertising sales expense related to higher political revenue.

Net Income Attributable to Charter Shareholders

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease in net income attributable to Charter shareholders was primarily driven by higher income tax expense, higher interest expense, net and the change in other income (expense), net, partly offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Net income per basic common share attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $7.79 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $9.17 during the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of the factors described above, partly offset by the benefit of a 12.6% decrease in basic weighted average common shares outstanding versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 billion grew by 1.9% year-over-year, reflecting growth in revenue and operating expenses of 3.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher spend on line extensions, which totaled $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $451 million in the prior year quarter, driven by Charter's rural construction initiative. Fourth quarter capital expenditures excluding line extensions totaled $2.0 billion, compared to $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by investment in network evolution, higher customer premise equipment spend on Advanced WiFi equipment and timing of spend.

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

During the fourth quarter of 2022, net cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.8 billion, compared to $4.2 billion in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease in net cash flows from operating activities was primarily due to higher cash taxes.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $1.1 billion, compared to $2.3 billion during the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities and an increase in capital expenditures.

Liquidity & Financing

As of December 31, 2022, total principal amount of debt was $97.4 billion and Charter's credit facilities provided approximately $4.0 billion of additional liquidity in excess of Charter's $645 million cash position.

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, Charter purchased 3.6 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for approximately $1.3 billion.

Full Year Financial Results (in millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change Revenues:









Internet $ 22,222

$ 21,094

5.3 % Video 17,460

17,630

(1.0) % Voice 1,559

1,598

(2.5) % Residential revenue 41,241

40,322

2.3 % Small and medium business 4,301

4,170

3.1 % Enterprise 2,677

2,573

4.0 % Commercial revenue 6,978

6,743

3.5 % Advertising sales 1,882

1,594

18.1 % Mobile 3,042

2,178

39.7 % Other 879

845

4.0 % Total Revenues $ 54,022

$ 51,682

4.5 %











Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 5,055

$ 4,654

8.6 % Net income attributable to Charter shareholders margin 9.4 %

9.0 %















Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 21,616

$ 20,630

4.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.0 %

39.9 %















Capital Expenditures $ 9,376

$ 7,635

22.8 % % Total Revenues 17.4 %

14.8 %















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 14,925

$ 16,239

(8.1) % Free cash flow1 $ 6,102

$ 8,684

(29.7) %

Revenues

For the year ended December 31, 2022, revenues increased to $54.0 billion, 4.5% higher than in 2021, driven primarily by growth in residential, mobile and advertising sales revenues.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses totaled $32.4 billion in 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 4.4% compared to the prior year ended December 31, 2021, primarily driven by increases in mobile, costs to service customers and marketing expenses.

Net Income Attributable to Charter Shareholders

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $5.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 billion in 2021. The year-over-year increase in net income attributable to Charter shareholders was primarily driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by higher income tax expense.

Net income per basic common share attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $31.30 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $25.34 during the same period last year. The increase was primarily the result of the factors described above in addition to a 12.1% decrease in weighted average common shares outstanding versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $21.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 4.8% compared to 2021, reflecting growth in revenue and operating expenses of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $9.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $7.6 billion in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher spend on line extensions, which totaled $3.0 billion in 2022, driven by Charter's rural construction initiative. For the full year 2022, capital expenditures excluding line extensions totaled $6.4 billion.

Charter currently expects full year 2023 capital expenditures, excluding line extensions, to be between $6.5 billion and $6.8 billion. Charter expects 2023 line extensions capital expenditures to approximate $4 billion. The actual amount of capital expenditures in 2023 will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the pace of Charter's network evolution and rural construction initiatives, supply chain timing and growth rates in Charter's residential and commercial businesses.

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net cash flows from operating activities totaled $14.9 billion, compared to $16.2 billion in 2021. The year-over-year decrease in net cash flows from operating activities was primarily due to higher cash taxes, higher cash paid for interest and the payment of litigation settlements, partly offset by an increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $6.1 billion, compared to $8.7 billion during the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in free cash flow was driven by a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities and an increase in capital expenditures.

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2022, Charter purchased 23.8 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units, or 12.0% of fully diluted shares outstanding (including as-exchanged Charter Holdings common units) as of December 31, 2021, for approximately $11.7 billion.

Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. These terms, as defined by Charter, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the Addendum to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Charter shareholders plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income (expenses), net and other operating (income) expenses, net, such as special charges and (gain) loss on sale or retirement of assets. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company's businesses as well as other non-cash or special items, and is unaffected by the Company's capital structure or investment activities. However, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the cash cost of financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures and changes in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures.

Management and Charter's board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to assess Charter's performance and its ability to service its debt, fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the leverage ratio calculation under the Company's credit facilities or outstanding notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the facilities and notes (all such documents have been previously filed with the SEC). For the purpose of calculating compliance with leverage covenants, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, excluding certain expenses paid by its operating subsidiaries to other Charter entities. The Company's debt covenants refer to these expenses as management fees, which were $355 million and $352 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1.4 billion and $1.3 billion for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases," "grow," "focused on" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this communication are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K, and in other reports or documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to:

our ability to sustain and grow revenues and cash flow from operations by offering Internet, video, voice, mobile, advertising and other services to residential and commercial customers, to adequately meet the customer experience demands in our service areas and to maintain and grow our customer base, particularly in the face of increasingly aggressive competition, the need for innovation and the related capital expenditures;

the impact of competition from other market participants, including but not limited to incumbent telephone companies, direct broadcast satellite ("DBS") operators, wireless broadband and telephone providers, digital subscriber line ("DSL") providers, fiber to the home providers and providers of video content over broadband Internet connections;

general business conditions, unemployment levels and the level of activity in the housing sector and economic uncertainty or downturn;

our ability to obtain programming at reasonable prices or to raise prices to offset, in whole or in part, the effects of higher programming costs (including retransmission consents and distribution requirements);

our ability to develop and deploy new products and technologies including consumer services and service platforms;

any events that disrupt our networks, information systems or properties and impair our operating activities or our reputation;

the effects of governmental regulation on our business including subsidies to consumers, subsidies and incentives for competitors, costs, disruptions and possible limitations on operating flexibility related to, and our ability to comply with, regulatory conditions applicable to us;

the ability to hire and retain key personnel;

our ability to procure necessary services and equipment from our vendors in a timely manner and at reasonable costs including in connection with our network evolution and rural construction initiatives;

the availability and access, in general, of funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and necessary capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) free cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital or credit markets; and

our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and credit facilities, any violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our other obligations under cross-default provisions.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,196

$ 1,610

$ 5,055

$ 4,654 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 189

224

794

666 Interest expense, net 1,227

1,034

4,556

4,037 Income tax expense 419

224

1,613

1,068 Depreciation and amortization 2,192

2,280

8,903

9,345 Stock compensation expense 110

98

470

430 Other (income) expenses, net 149

(91)

225

430 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,482

$ 5,379

$ 21,616

$ 20,630















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,787

$ 4,226

$ 14,925

$ 16,239 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,920)

(2,072)

(9,376)

(7,635) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 269

131

553

80 Free cash flow $ 1,136

$ 2,285

$ 6,102

$ 8,684



The above schedule is presented in order to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Section 401(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

UNAUDITED ALTERNATIVE PRESENTATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change REVENUES:





















Internet $ 5,637

$ 5,424

3.9 %

$ 22,222

$ 21,094

5.3 % Video 4,251

4,406

(3.5) %

17,460

17,630

(1.0) % Voice 379

396

(4.3) %

1,559

1,598

(2.5) % Residential revenue 10,267

10,226

0.4 %

41,241

40,322

2.3 % Small and medium business 1,080

1,054

2.4 %

4,301

4,170

3.1 % Enterprise 674

643

4.9 %

2,677

2,573

4.0 % Commercial revenue 1,754

1,697

3.3 %

6,978

6,743

3.5 % Advertising sales 558

448

24.6 %

1,882

1,594

18.1 % Mobile 876

632

38.7 %

3,042

2,178

39.7 % Other 219

209

4.9 %

879

845

4.0 % Total Revenues 13,674

13,212

3.5 %

54,022

51,682

4.5 %























COSTS AND EXPENSES:





















Programming 2,800

2,895

(3.3) %

11,620

11,844

(1.9) % Regulatory, connectivity and produced content 561

592

(5.3) %

2,303

2,494

(7.7) % Costs to service customers 1,971

1,863

5.8 %

7,772

7,393

5.1 % Marketing 846

791

6.9 %

3,339

3,071

8.7 % Mobile 982

724

35.7 %

3,385

2,489

36.0 % Other expense (a) 1,032

968

6.6 %

3,987

3,761

6.0 % Total operating costs and expenses (a) 8,192

7,833

4.6 %

32,406

31,052

4.4 %























Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,482

$ 5,379

1.9 %

$ 21,616

$ 20,630

4.8 %





(a) Other expense excludes stock compensation expense. Total operating costs and expenses excludes stock compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and other operating (income) expenses, net.

All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 REVENUES $ 13,674

$ 13,212

$ 54,022

$ 51,682















COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of items shown separately below) 8,302

7,931

32,876

31,482 Depreciation and amortization 2,192

2,280

8,903

9,345 Other operating expenses, net 140

45

281

329

10,634

10,256

42,060

41,156 Income from operations 3,040

2,956

11,962

10,526















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):













Interest expense, net (1,227)

(1,034)

(4,556)

(4,037) Other income (expense), net (9)

136

56

(101)

(1,236)

(898)

(4,500)

(4,138) Income before income taxes 1,804

2,058

7,462

6,388 Income tax expense (419)

(224)

(1,613)

(1,068) Consolidated net income 1,385

1,834

5,849

5,320 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (189)

(224)

(794)

(666) Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,196

$ 1,610

$ 5,055

$ 4,654















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHARTER SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 7.79

$ 9.17

$ 31.30

$ 25.34 Diluted $ 7.69

$ 8.93

$ 30.74

$ 24.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 153,523,976

175,623,846

161,501,355

183,669,369 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 155,554,890

180,417,622

164,433,596

193,042,948

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions)







December 31,





2022

2021 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 645

$ 601 Accounts receivable, net



2,921

2,579 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



451

386 Total current assets



4,017

3,566











INVESTMENT IN CABLE PROPERTIES:









Property, plant and equipment, net



36,039

34,310 Customer relationships, net



2,772

4,060 Franchises



67,363

67,346 Goodwill



29,563

29,562 Total investment in cable properties, net



135,737

135,278











OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS



4,769

3,647











Total assets



$ 144,523

$ 142,491











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



$ 10,555

$ 9,461 Current portion of long-term debt



1,510

2,997 Total current liabilities



12,065

12,458











LONG-TERM DEBT



96,093

88,564 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



19,058

19,096 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



4,758

4,217











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Controlling interest



9,119

14,050 Noncontrolling interests



3,430

4,106 Total shareholders' equity



12,549

18,156











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 144,523

$ 142,491

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Consolidated net income $ 1,385

$ 1,834

$ 5,849

$ 5,320 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash flows from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,192

2,280

8,903

9,345 Stock compensation expense 110

98

470

430 Noncash interest income, net (5)

(3)

(17)

(23) Deferred income taxes (78)

158

87

826 Other, net 142

(98)

29

181 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:













Accounts receivable (80)

71

(342)

(35) Prepaid expenses and other assets (106)

(40)

(202)

(167) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 227

(74)

148

362 Net cash flows from operating activities 3,787

4,226

14,925

16,239















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,920)

(2,072)

(9,376)

(7,635) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 269

131

553

80 Other, net (117)

(51)

(291)

(199) Net cash flows from investing activities (2,768)

(1,992)

(9,114)

(7,754)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings of long-term debt 4,115

5,713

25,643

20,976 Repayments of long-term debt (3,652)

(2,495)

(19,311)

(12,146) Payments for debt issuance costs —

(26)

(71)

(102) Purchase of treasury stock (1,032)

(4,597)

(10,277)

(15,431) Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

1

5

44 Purchase of noncontrolling interest (223)

(734)

(1,602)

(2,234) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (55)

(4)

(111)

(75) Other, net (7)

43

(43)

83 Net cash flows from financing activities (854)

(2,099)

(5,767)

(8,885)















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 165

135

44

(400) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 480

466

601

1,001 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 645

$ 601

$ 645

$ 601















CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 1,258

$ 1,005

$ 4,509

$ 4,043 CASH PAID FOR TAXES $ 439

$ 58

$ 1,321

$ 157

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUMMARY OF OPERATING STATISTICS (in thousands, except per customer and penetration data)





Approximate as of



December 31,

2022 (a)

September 30,

2022 (a)

December 31,

2021 (a) Footprint (b)











Estimated Passings

55,573

55,288

54,521













Customer Relationships (c)











Residential

29,988

29,946

29,926 SMB

2,207

2,195

2,143 Total Customer Relationships

32,195

32,141

32,069













Residential

42

4

103 SMB

12

13

17 Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

54

17

120













Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (d)

57.9 %

58.1 %

58.8 %













Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (e)

$ 114.20

$ 115.16

$ 114.14 Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (f)

$ 163.44

$ 164.89

$ 164.59













Residential Customer Relationships Penetration











Single Play Penetration (g)

49.1 %

48.5 %

46.7 % Double Play Penetration (g)

33.1 %

33.1 %

33.0 % Triple Play Penetration (g)

17.8 %

18.4 %

20.4 %













% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

51.7 %

51.1 %

49.2 %













Internet











Residential

28,412

28,320

28,137 SMB

2,021

2,008

1,952 Total Internet Customers

30,433

30,328

30,089













Residential

92

61

172 SMB

13

14

18 Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

105

75

190













Video











Residential

14,497

14,642

15,216 SMB

650

649

617 Total Video Customers

15,147

15,291

15,833













Residential

(145)

(211)

(71) SMB

1

7

13 Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(144)

(204)

(58)













Voice











Residential

7,697

7,929

8,621 SMB

1,286

1,287

1,282 Total Voice Customers

8,983

9,216

9,903













Residential

(232)

(271)

(163) SMB

(1)

—

9 Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(233)

(271)

(154)













Mobile Lines (h)











Residential

5,116

4,516

3,448 SMB

176

161

116 Total Mobile Lines

5,292

4,677

3,564













Residential

600

382

363 SMB

15

14

17 Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

615

396

380













Enterprise (i)











Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

284

282

272 Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

2

5

3





(a) We calculate the aging of customer accounts based on the monthly billing cycle for each account. On that basis, at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, customers included approximately 144,100, 151,700 and 128,300 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 60 days past due, approximately 52,800, 55,500 and 26,800 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 90 days past due and approximately 214,100, 149,300 and 43,200 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 120 days past due. Bad debt expense associated with these past due accounts has been reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. The increase in past due accounts is predominately due to pre-existing and incremental unsubsidized services, including video services, for those customers participating in government assistance programs. These customers are downgraded to a fully subsidized Internet-only service.



(b) Passings represent our estimate of the number of units, such as single family homes, apartment and condominium units and SMB and enterprise sites passed by our cable distribution network in the areas where we offer the service indicated. These estimates are based upon the information available at this time and are updated for all periods presented when new information becomes available.



(c) Customer relationships include the number of customers that receive one or more levels of service, encompassing Internet, video and voice services, without regard to which service(s) such customers receive. Customers who reside in residential multiple dwelling units ("MDUs") and that are billed under bulk contracts are counted based on the number of billed units within each bulk MDU. Total customer relationships exclude enterprise and mobile-only customer relationships.



(d) Penetration represents residential and SMB customers as a percentage of estimated passings. Penetration excludes mobile-only customers.



(e) Monthly residential revenue per residential customer is calculated as total residential quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average residential customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile revenue and customers.



(f) Monthly SMB revenue per SMB customer is calculated as total SMB quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average SMB customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile revenue and customers.



(g) Single play, double play and triple play penetration represents the number of residential single play, double play and triple play cable customers, respectively, as a percentage of residential customer relationships, excluding mobile.



(h) Mobile lines include phones and tablets which require one of our standard rate plans (e.g., "Unlimited" or "By the Gig"). Mobile lines exclude wearables and other devices that do not require standard phone rate plans.



(i) Enterprise PSUs represents the aggregate number of fiber service offerings counting each separate service offering at each customer location as an individual PSU.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Customer premise equipment (a)

$ 603

$ 471

$ 2,209

$ 1,967 Scalable infrastructure (b)

613

454

1,791

1,677 Line extensions (c)

928

451

2,990

1,642 Upgrade/rebuild (d)

310

222

845

706 Support capital (e)

466

474

1,541

1,643 Total capital expenditures

$ 2,920

$ 2,072

$ 9,376

$ 7,635

















Of which: Commercial services

$ 401

$ 362

$ 1,511

$ 1,445

















Capital expenditures included in total related to:















Capital expenditures, excluding line extensions

$ 1,992

$ 1,621

$ 6,386

$ 5,993 Line extensions (c)

928

451

2,990

1,642 Total capital expenditures

$ 2,920

$ 2,072

$ 9,376

$ 7,635

















Capital expenditures included in total related to:















Core cable (f)

$ 2,132

$ 1,945

$ 7,209

$ 7,153 Mobile

111

127

376

482 Rural construction initiative (g)

677

—

1,791

— Total capital expenditures

$ 2,920

$ 2,072

$ 9,376

$ 7,635





(a) Customer premise equipment includes costs incurred at the customer residence to secure new customers and revenue generating units, including customer installation costs and customer premise equipment (e.g., digital receivers and cable modems). (b) Scalable infrastructure includes costs, not related to customer premise equipment, to secure growth of new customers and revenue generating units, or provide service enhancements (e.g., headend equipment). (c) Line extensions include network costs associated with entering new service areas (e.g., fiber/coaxial cable, amplifiers, electronic equipment, make-ready and design engineering). (d) Upgrade/rebuild includes costs to modify or replace existing fiber/coaxial cable networks, including betterments. (e) Support capital includes costs associated with the replacement or enhancement of non-network assets due to technological and physical obsolescence (e.g., non-network equipment, land, buildings and vehicles). (f) Core cable represents total capital expenditures excluding mobile and rural construction initiative capital expenditures. (g) The rural construction initiative subcategory includes expenditures associated with our Rural Construction Initiative (for which separate reporting was initiated in 2022), excluding customer premise equipment and installation.

