MULTI-PLATINUM ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME LEGENDS KISS RELEASE NEW ARCHIVAL TITLE WITH 'KISS - OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: POUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK, 1984'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS – Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984. Recorded live at the Mid-Hudson Arena on November 28th, 1984, during the Animalize World Tour, this is the fifth in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 2-LP standard black vinyl set, CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g custard yellow vinyl which are available to pre-order now exclusively through the Official KISS online store, HERE.

The multi-platinum band's fifth authorized Soundboard live release comes from the November 28th, 1984 Animalize Tour show at the Mid-Hudson Arena in Poughkeepsie, NY, featuring the only known soundboard recording with guitarist Mark St. John. While the tracks "Young And Wasted" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from this historic show are incomplete due to a tape change and tape space – these recordings were originally for archival use – this live recording is of historical importance due to St. John's appearance.

Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York finds the legendary band in the midst of the U.S. leg of their successful Animalize World Tour with the short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John. The career-spanning 18-song set includes current-era KISS tracks such as "Creatures Of The Night," "I Love It Loud," "Lick It Up," and 1984's "Heaven's On Fire," which hit No. 49 U.S. Billboard chart. Poughkeepsie, New York also features perennial KISS anthems "Detroit Rock City," "Love Gun," and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from their classic back catalog.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975's gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!. The KISS – Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Peerless as a live act, the band's illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 50-year career.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, NY

CD

Detroit Rock City Cold Gin Creatures Of The Night Fits Like A Glove Heaven's On Fire Guitar Solo Under the Gun War Machine Drum Solo Young and Wasted (Incomplete) Bass Solo I Love It Loud I Still Love You Love Gun Black Diamond Oh! Susanna Lick It Up Rock And Roll All Niter (Incomplete)

2LP

Side One

Detroit Rock City Cold Gin Creatures Of The Night Fits Like A Glove

Side Two

Heaven's On Fire Guitar Solo Under The Gun War Machine Drum Solo

Side Three

Young and Wasted (Incomplete) Bass Solo I Love It Loud I Still Love You Love Gun

Side Four

Black Diamond Oh! Susanna Lick It Up Rock and Roll All Nite (Incomplete)

