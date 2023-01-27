Rogers International Commodity Index® (RICI®): Lumber Futures Contract transition will phase in over two Index roll periods: half of the 0.90% Index Weight effective with and over the January 2023 roll period, and half of the 0.90% Index Weight effective with and over the February 2023 roll period

Rogers International Commodity Index® (RICI®): Lumber Futures Contract transition will phase in over two Index roll periods: half of the 0.90% Index Weight effective with and over the January 2023 roll period, and half of the 0.90% Index Weight effective with and over the February 2023 roll period

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to Beeland Interests, Inc.'s January 20, 2023 announcement that the Rogers International Commodity Index® (RICI®) and Rogers International Commodity Index® – Agriculture sub-index (RICI®– A) would transition from the Random Length Lumber Futures contract (CME:LBS) in favor of the Lumber Futures contract (CME:LBR), Beeland Interests announces that such transition will phase in over two Index roll periods: half of the 0.90% Index Weight (0.45%) effective with and over the January 2023 roll period, and half of the 0.90% Index Weight (0.45%) effective with and over the February 2023 roll period.

The RICI represents the value of a compendium (or "basket") of globally traded commodities employed in the global economy (38 commodity futures contracts), ranging from agricultural and energy products to metals and minerals. The RICI and its various sub-indexes are used by many investment banks and investors throughout the world.

A copy of the current RICI Handbook may be downloaded free of charge at the following Internet link: http://www.beelandinterests.com/RICI%20Handbook.html .

Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the RICI in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the Index. The RICI Committee, currently chaired by Jim Rogers, determines the Index components and weights. Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts – Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.

"Jim Rogers", "James Beeland Rogers, Jr.", and "Rogers" are trademarks and service marks of, and "Rogers International Commodity Index" and "RICI" are registered trademarks and service marks of, Beeland Interests, Inc., which are used subject to license. The personal names and likeness of Jim Rogers/James Beeland Rogers, Jr. are owned and licensed by James Beeland Rogers, Jr.

Related Links

http://www.beelandinterests.com

View original content:

SOURCE Beeland Interests, Inc.