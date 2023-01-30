Avocados From Mexico® Unveils Big Game Teaser Starring Actress and Avocado Lover Anna Faris

Leading Avocado Brand Shares a Taste of its Big Game Ad, Hinting that Avocados will Make the World Better

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy guacamole! Today, Avocados From Mexico® (AFM), the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., dropped the official teaser for their 2023 Big Game ad. The commercial, featuring actress and comedic star Anna Faris in her Big Game debut, is part of the brand's perfectly ripe campaign designed to show how Avocados From Mexico makes everything better.

"I'm so excited to be starring in my first Big Game commercial," says Faris. "Working with Avocados From Mexico was the perfect fit because I get to promote – and eat – a product I really love. I can't wait for the rest of the world to see the amazing world of good we've dreamed up."

The ad was ideated by LERMA agency and directed by legendary Big Game director, Bryan Buckley. Buckley, who has directed 70 Big Game commercials, partnered with AFM for the first time to direct this year's spot. "We really wanted to channel Anna's contagious sense of humor and lovable personality while creating the ad," said Buckley. "We are excited for fans to tune in and see how Avocados From Mexico makes everything better."

Buckley is an esteemed recipient of numerous awards and accolades, such as The One Clubs Director of the year 2022 and The Clios Director of the year 2022, in addition to being named one of the 50 Best Creative Minds in the last 25 years by Creativity Magazine. The ad is produced by his production company, Hungry Man, which has been recognized as the top commercial production company in the world at the Cannes Festival, winning the Palme D'or, and made the Cannes Top Ten Production Companies list for more than ten consecutive years, the first production company in history to do so.

AFM teamed up with the award-winning Dallas, Texas based advertising agency, LERMA to concept and produce the ad, which will mark the brand's eighth Big Game appearance. There's good reason for Avocados From Mexico to show up big every year: an estimated 250 million pounds of avocados are consumed leading up to football's biggest weekend, enough to cover a football field with more than 75 feet of guacamole1.

AFM became the first produce brand to advertise at the Big Game when they made their debut in 2015. In the last decade, AFM's Big Game campaigns have earned more than 90 accolades and recognitions for their unprecedented performance. AFM is the only brand to be ranked as one of the top two Big Game digital campaigns for five consecutive years by the Merkle Report.

"When creating concepts for this year's ad, it was a no-brainer to focus on why consumers love Avocados From Mexico," said Alvaro Luque, AFM President and CEO. "With good taste, good fats2 and the good times they bring, they just make everything better. People eat more avocados during the Big Game than any other day of the year, so we're certain this spot will resonate with the millions of football fans enjoying guacamole on gameday."

The new 30-second spot will air during the Big Game, which will broadcast live on Sunday, February 12, 2023. This will be Avocados From Mexico's eighth Big Game ad in the past decade. The ad supports AFM's current 360 marketing campaign designed to celebrate how Avocados From Mexico makes everything better. The campaign includes in-store shopper promotions, a new Avocado Glow home and kitchen accessories line for entertaining, and interactive digital activations.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

