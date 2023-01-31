La Roche-Posay was the Fastest Growing Skincare Brand of 2022, According To NielsenIQ

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay is proud to announce that it was the fastest growing skincare brand in 20221! According to NielsenIQ, the industry leader in market CPG research, the brand ranked first among top 30 brands based in dollar and unit sales growth (46%, 48% respectively) for full-year 2022 vs. full-year 2021.

(PRNewswire)

La Roche-Posay has always been committed to pioneering life-changing skincare for all, powered first and foremost by innovation and education. Recommended by more than 90,000 dermatologists worldwide,2 La Roche-Posay partners with dermatologists worldwide to stay at the forefront of skincare science research and to formulate safe and effective products that are dermatologist developed and tested. All La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety.

"Thank you to our partners who have helped build and support the La Roche-Posay business. We deeply appreciate your hard work and dedication in helping La Roche-Posay reach this incredible achievement, including dermatologists, nurses, medical staff, pharmacists, editors, retailers, agencies, and of course, the brand team. Our brand has always been confident in the strength and efficacy of our products. We are thrilled about the US consumer's growing interest in our life-changing dermatologist-backed skincare." – Penelope Giraud, La Roche-Posay USA, General Manager

This exciting achievement was also supported through various key programs and initiatives that La Roche-Posay executed throughout 2022.

SUN SAFETY AT THE US OPEN

La Roche-Posay, known for its long-standing expertise in UV protection, has proudly continued its annual SOS - Save Our Skin campaign, a decade-long public health awareness and educational campaign to inform Americans about the dangers of UV and the importance of daily sun safety. To advance its mission and continue to promote sun safe behaviors, La Roche-Posay became the first-ever official sunscreen partner of the US Open!

In 2022, La Roche-Posay hosted a sun safety education booth featuring a dermatologist in the South Plaza of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with two additional product sampling kiosks on the grounds to promote sun safe behaviors on and off the court. La Roche-Posay was also featured and sold in US Open Collection stores, and also provided Anthelios products for players, including Anthelios Ultra Light SPF 60 and Anthelios Melt in Milk SPF 60 for face and body.

SUPPORTING ONCOLOGY WITH THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

In addition to sun safety, La Roche-Posay continued to support its oncology initiatives. In 2022, the brand announced a new partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to further the support of cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and the oncology community as well as raise awareness of the skin side effects of cancer treatments. La Roche-Posay provided a donation to support Hope Lodge® communities, a program that provides patients and their caregivers free lodging while undergoing treatment away from home, and now provides premium sample sets of La Roche-Posay skincare as an amenity to guests staying at all 31 locations.

LA ROCHE-POSAY AND FELLOWSHIPS

La Roche-Posay is also heavily committed to fueling the next generation of dermatologists. This past year, the brand partnered with the Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS) for a first-of-its-kind collaboration to sponsor a Fellowship in the Department of Dermatology at Howard University's College of Medicine for UIM. The Fellowship was created to increase representation of minority groups in dermatology. Dermatology is one of the most competitive medical specialties and also one of the least diverse. A fellowship of this nature can be a step in securing a spot in dermatology residency programs.

The brand also proudly sponsored the Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research Fellowship at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC) this past year. The Fellowship allows students, between their third and fourth year of medical school, the opportunity to conduct research related to skin conditions and pigmentary disorders to advance skin of color dermatology. The Fellowship works to improve health equity for all and also supports a talented burgeoning dermatologist.

To learn more about the US Open sponsorship: https://www.laroche-posay.us/usopen.html

To learn more about SOS - Save Our Skin: https://www.laroche-posay.us/cancer-support/saveourskin.html

To learn more about the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® Program: https://www.laroche-posay.us/acs-partnership.html

To learn more about Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS): https://www.womensderm.org/

To learn more about the USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Program: https://keck.usc.edu/dermatology/training-and-education/diversity-and-Inclusion/usc-skin-of-color-and-pigmentary-disorders-program

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

1Among top 30 brands based on dollar sales reported by NielsenIQ for the "Total Skincare" category in total market Nielsen xAOC, for full year 2022 vs. full year 2021

2 L'Oreal Barometer Study, Wave 3, Healthcare Market Worldwide

La Roche-Posay Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE La Roche-Posay