Mellott Rocks the aggregate industry by partnering with NorX!

WARFORDSBURG, Pa. and LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 150 years of combined corporate service, two companies with strong small-town roots, similar work ethics and values—Mellott and NorX—are joining together to become the market-leading supplier of crushing and screening solutions and related after-market support in the aggregates industry with world-class business partners.

Based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and run by the Glaze family, NorX has been serving customers since 1970, including: Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta, Heidelberg Materials, Luck Stone, Georgia Stone Products, MidSouth Aggregates, Junction City Mining, and Foley Materials Company. Since 2002, NorX has been an exclusive distributor for Metso:Outotec, the top crushing and screening company in the world. NorX's trusted 53-year-old brand will continue in Georgia and South Carolina as NorX.

"Our 24-year relationship with the Glaze family is very special. It's a milestone in the industry, with two family-operated distributors becoming one," said Rich Blake, president and CEO of Mellott, based in Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania.

The NorX:Mellott business model is fully integrated, allowing the company to support aggregate producers' needs throughout the lifecycle of their quarries—from plant design and engineering, to equipment/parts distribution and service, rebuilds and contract crushing. "It's simple, we focus on solutions," Blake said.

Doug Glaze, a staple in the industry for almost 50 years, has been a driving force of NorX since 1974. Serving now as CEO emeritus, he's turned the reins over to his son, Jeremy Glaze, who started with the company in 2001.

Jeremy Glaze said he intends to carry on his father's legacy as NorX president. "Service is paramount," he said. "My dad is what you'd call a servant-leader. Instead of dictating to employees what to do, he would ask how he could help them. Everything is based on relationships."

Glaze said his dad sincerely cares about people. "He's similar to Rich Blake in that way, and that's one of the reasons why we knew this was the right move for NorX," he added.

"What we're looking forward to most is being challenged," Jeremy Glaze said. "Before, there was nothing new we could do. We were doing everything we could with what we had, but now with Mellott we will have new opportunities. It's uncharted territory, a new beginning for us. We're really happy for our customers, team and community, it's about to be a whole lot better for them," he said.

