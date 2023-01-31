Solutionreach Starts Year with a New Look and Multiple Product Enhancements

Series of Platform Upgrades and Integrations Aim to Revolutionize Customer Experience

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, the leading patient communication and retention platform for medical, dental and vision practices, announced today the launch of new branding, a redesigned website and several added product features it developed in the past year. Together, the enhancements reinforce Solutionreach as the most robust, engaging and user-friendly technology of its class.

Helping practices deliver the right message to the right patient at the right time so every patient feels like the only patient. (PRNewswire)

"The new visual expression acknowledges the company's pioneering spirit and 23-year legacy as the first software solution of its kind, and adds a modern aesthetic that reflects its place today on the cutting edge of technological development," said Jim Higgins, CEO of Solutionreach. "We will continue to lead the market by anticipating our customers' needs and delivering solutions that enable them to grow their practice while operating as efficiently as possible."

The Solutionreach patient engagement platform allows practices to simplify and streamline workflows throughout the organization, saving staff time, accelerating growth and creating a seamless patient communication channel so clinicians can focus on delivering consistent, quality care. In the past year, Solutionreach customers have realized a record increase in revenue of as much as $120,000 from recall alone.

Heralding a new era for patient engagement and practice operations, Solutionreach recently launched the following in-application upgrades:

Mobile app enhancements to manage appointments and communications remotely

Reimagined two-way texting experience to deliver patient information in one centralized location and improve daily task efficiency

New reputation management capabilities to enable practices to get more patient reviews, maximize 5-star review ratings, and stay ahead of their competition with an easy, automated online reputation management solution.

Deeper integration with top practice management systems , which enhances the exchange of key information collected by the Solutionreach platform, including writing back appointment confirmations, appointment scheduling, and intake forms.

Adherence to recent 10DLC requirements for SMS messaging to ensure that all SMS messages sent from Solutionreach are able to reach patients in a compliant manner.

In 2022, Solutioneach also wholly reimagined its customer support protocols to minimize downtime and optimize response time, resulting in:

World-class onboarding and implementation processes

Live agent support with real time interaction and responses

Increased First Case Resolution (FCR) turnaround

As a result of these revolutionary product and service upgrades, Solutionreach's record number of new customers in the past year have enjoyed on average:

$120,000 in added revenue per practice from recall alone

$20,000 added revenue per month from scheduling enhancements

Appointment growth rate of 15-50%

15 hours of saved staff time per week

More product innovations aimed at driving growth and improving staff efficiencies are on the way in 2023, including new payment technology integrations and additional write-back capabilities.

For more than 50,000 customers over 23 years, Solutionreach has been helping dental, vision and medical organizations of all sizes transform patient experiences and maximize staff productivity with its easy-to-use patient engagement platform. With software tools like appointment reminders, two-way texting, digital intake, recall, online reputation management and more, Solutionreach provides an all-in-one solution to connect with patients through customizable, personalized touchpoints at every step of the care journey. Built with market-leading multi-location features and functionality, Solutionreach is ideal for group practices that need to manage patient communications and operations at both the practice and corporate levels, providing greater visibility and insights to scale operational efficiencies across the entire organization.

To learn more about Solutionreach, please visit the redesigned website and knowledge center at https://www.solutionreach.com .

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach has been at the forefront of patient engagement for 23 years. Our easy-to-use communications solution empowers healthcare practices to save time and generate more revenue while transforming the patient experience. Our platform pays for itself tenfold by reducing no-shows, increasing appointment volume, and optimizing the value of every patient visit.

We serve customers of all sizes in every healthcare sector from single to multi-location dental, vision, and medical practices and organizations. Our solution has more than 400 PM/EHR integrations with nearly 2 million SMS messages sent daily. Solutionreach has supported over 50,000 customer installations, directly helping one in four Americans experience next-level service and care.

To learn more about how we can work together to transform patient engagement, visit www.solutionreach.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solutionreach