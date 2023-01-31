theEMPLOYEEapp Upgrades Intranet Platform for Enhanced Employee Communications

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp, provider of award-winning mobile applications designed for engaging with frontline workers, today announced the relaunch of its Intranet platform for communications. The Intranet builds on the robust framework of theEMPLOYEEapp mobile app platform and brings a new level of customization and personalization to organizations needing a desktop intranet solution.

The relaunched intranet features quick access areas for MyApps, Recommended Content, and integrated calendars. The content is served through the consolidated Content-Management-System (CMS) and delivers information to both the mobile app and the Intranet simultaneously. This allows the communicator to reach their entire workforce with critical messages regardless of whether employees are on a mobile device, tablet, or desktop computer.

"This update solidifies theEMPLOYEEapp as a comprehensive solution for communications professionals looking to gain access to the frontline as well as desk workers in their organizations," says Clare Epstein, General Manager of theEMPLOYEEapp. "Revitalizing our intranet has been an organizational commitment that we have focused our development efforts towards and strengthening this channel for our clients."

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution allows organizations across every industry sector to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion workers worldwide who are deskless and do not use a corporate email address. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

