Vanco Announces Hire of New CRO, Faton Gjuka

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanco, an industry leader in donation and payment technology for schools, faith-based organizations and nonprofits, is announcing the hiring of Faton Gjuka as the company's Chief Revenue Officer.

"It's great to help people achieve their financial goals and improve their lives through our products." - Faton Gjuka

"I'm excited to join Vanco, a fast-growing fintech company with a mission to serve those who enrich our communities." Gjuka went on to say, "It's great to help people achieve their financial goals and improve their lives through our products."

Prior to joining Vanco, Faton was an Operating Partner at Sumeru Equity Partners where he focused on driving growth across the global portfolio of SaaS companies with particular emphasis on Go-to-Market acceleration.

"I look forward to continued growth in K-12, Faith and Child Care markets and increasing platform adoption and satisfaction among existing users," said Gjuka.

"Faton has immense experience under his belt, having managed sales and marketing since 2006. He's a perfect fit for our already amazing team!" said the company's new CEO Jim McGinnis. "I'm excited for the next phase of growth at Vanco with Faton leading our Go-to-Market strategy and execution."

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 47,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

