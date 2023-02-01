CorroHealth Names Dr. Jerilyn Morrissey Chief Medical Officer

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorroHealth has named nationally recognized clinical revenue integrity and compliance leader Dr. Jerilyn Morrissey as the group's Chief Medical Officer.

Previously, Dr. Morrissey served as SVP Clinical and Regulatory Affairs for Versalus Health. Late last year, CorroHealth and Versalus Health announced their partnership, which brough the best of both companies' expertise, healthcare analytics, technologies, insights, and capabilities to their clients. Versalus Health now operates under the name "Corro Clinical" and maintains its clinically led position.

In her new role, Dr. Morrissey will help providers navigate the complexities of the modern healthcare industry, providing support as they add value to hospitals, as well as help to ensure CorroHealth clients manage payer interactions that compliantly achieve revenue integrity.

CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard said, "Dr. Morrissey brings an invaluable mix of experience to this role and to our clients. Her years in leadership and as a practicing physician give CorroHealth clients the unique benefit of an advocate who deeply understands the humanity of healthcare, and the inherent need for hospitals to compliantly recover revenue so they can continue to provide high quality care to their communities."

"Out of historical challenges come the best stories of innovation and resilience. The last few years have presented massive challenges. Now as we navigate forward, we are challenged with the status quo, with vendor solutions from years ago that don't fit today's needs," Dr. Morrissey said. "CorroHealth solutions are very strong, and our collective drive to continually create better, more efficient, and more thoughtful solutions for our clients and for their patients is unmatched."

Prior to her new role, Dr. Morrissey served as VP Client Performance and Revenue Integrity at Versalus Health, Physician Advisor at Catholic Health Initiatives; Medical Director for Central California Alliance for Health; Sr. Clinical Terminologist at Intelligent Medical Objects; and on the payer side of the healthcare industry as Director, Clinical Integration at American Imaging Management, a Wellpoint Anthem company. She earned her MD at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

