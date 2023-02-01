D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir Wins 2023 Intersec Homeland Security Product/Service of the Year Award

Leading Cyber C-UAS provider and its Counter-Drone solution was chosen based on innovation, performance, installation, manageability, value, and industry appeal

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in radio frequency cyber-based counter-drone, takeover technology, is pleased to announce that their flagship product, EnforceAir , is the recipient of the 2023 Intersec Homeland Security/Service of the Year Award. This honor was announced at the 2023 Intersec Expo on January 18 at the Ritz Carlton DIFC in Dubai, UAE.

"They've developed a product that not only has a wide bandwidth of capture from potentially hostile drones, but also they've developed technology that can take control of that drone and send it to a safe place," said Howard Leedham, MBE, MSc, Aviation and Security Expert Consultant, former UK Special Forces Officer, former Royal Navy Commando Pilot, and 2023 Intersec Award Juror, "The company is well deserved of this award."

EnforceAir was selected by a rigorous panel of jurors, joining four other finalists within the Homeland Security and Defense sector. The Homeland Security Product/Service of the Year selection criteria are innovation, performance, installation, manageability, value, and industry appeal. The Awards, which recognize people, products, and companies for exceptional performance attracted almost 1300 entries across ten categories.

"We are immensely honored that EnforceAir's innovative technology has been objectively recognized on the global stage by such a highly qualified, prestigious and independent jury of expert security leaders at the 2023 Intersec Awards" said Jeffrey Starr, Chief Marketing Officer. "The criteria, competitiveness, and rigorous selection process, combined with the specific mention of our capture, control, and safety attributes, represents tremendous validation for our performance in the growing and demanding counter-drone space."

For more information, please visit https://d-fendsolutions.com/

About the 2023 Intersec Awards



Rewarding and celebrating the exceptional in security, the Intersec awards recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of individuals, products, and institutions committed to the theme of uniting the world's leading industry specialists for the safety & security of the future. The winners of the Intersec Awards 2023 were announced at a gala dinner event at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC. The Intersec Awards are part of Intersec 2023, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on January 17-19.

About D-Fend Solutions



D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

Media Inquiries



Paul Bilardo- PR@D-FendSolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE D-Fend Solutions