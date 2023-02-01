Shamrock Capital Expands its Content Strategy with the Closing of Fund III

Shamrock Capital Content Fund III saw strong demand from investors as it exceeded its $600 million hard cap

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital ("Shamrock"), a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications and related sectors today announced the final closing of Shamrock Capital Content Fund III, L.P. ("SCCF III"), which is designed to acquire a diverse and global portfolio of content and media rights. Shamrock raised over $600 million in commitments for SCCF III, exceeding its hard cap against a target of $500 million.

"We are truly grateful to our existing and new investors for their commitment to this fund and our strategy overall," said Patrick Russo, Partner at Shamrock. "The closing of SCCF III continues to build on our multi-product platform and long-term strategy of owning and financing premium content and media rights. Our track record of successfully investing in these sectors stands out and uniquely positions Shamrock to capitalize on the trends, changes, and opportunities across the global media and entertainment landscape."

SCCF III is the third equity fund for Shamrock's Content Strategy. The fund will follow the same mandate as its two predecessor funds of partnering with world-class content creators and owners while targeting the acquisition of premium, cash-flowing portfolios across film, television, music, video games, sports rights and other forms of content. In 2020, Shamrock expanded the Content Strategy with the launch of Shamrock Capital Debt Opportunities Fund I, L.P. to originate loan structures to content and media rights owners. Including SCCF III commitments, Shamrock's Content Strategy has reached $2 billion in AUM, firmly positioning the platform as a financial solutions provider to the global content and media rights sectors.

"At Shamrock, we see a compelling opportunity to continue to collaborate with the creative community. We've found that artists and content owners not only value our firm's unique entertainment heritage, but they also appreciate our broader resources across media and entertainment as we identify synergistic opportunities which can further their long-term objectives," said Jason Sklar, Partner at Shamrock.

The fundraise was supported by strong demand from existing investors, as well as significant interest from new investors attracted to Shamrock's investment strategy, including its sector expertise, proprietary deal sourcing and track record of generating attractive cash yields that are generally uncorrelated to global capital market fluctuations. SCCF III limited partners include a diverse mix of state, county and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and other financial institutions.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor for Shamrock and no placement agent was used for the fundraise.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com .

