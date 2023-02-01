When It Comes to Pets in the Bedroom, Three's a Crowd

New survey data from PetSmart reveals nearly 3 in 5 people are distracted by their pets during intimate moments

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart surveyed pet parents across the country to get to the bottom of a burning love question this Valentine's Day – how do pet parents handle intimate moments when pets are around? More than a fourth (28 percent) of pet parents allow their pet to stay in the room, but for others, pets aren't just a distraction, they ruin the mood.

PetSmart's survey revealed that 58 percent of lovebirds (the metaphorical kind) are distracted by their pets when getting busy, while a whopping 63 percent say they've even gone so far as to stop the fun mid-session due to their pet's known presence. In fact, 72 percent say they take some form of action to keep their pet busy or shut the bedroom door on them entirely when the mood strikes. For some partners, their pets have an even deeper effect: More than 30 percent of respondents believe they would have more intimate moments if they were free from the worries of pet distractions.

PetSmart is throwing pet parents a bone this Valentine's Day to ensure all romantic moments remain passionate until the end.

"We know you'll do anything for your pet, even when you're trying to do something for yourself," said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. "We've got you covered with products so you can show your pet some love while you feel the love this Valentine's Day."

For those seeking a pet-approved diversion, PetSmart recommends a few toys to entertain and distract pets for …however much time their pet parent needs.

Products for Cats and Dogs That Provide Quickie Entertainment:

Products for Cats and Dogs Perfect for Longer-Lasting Play:

Remember, pets should be supervised while interacting with toys so if things get too hot and heavy, toys may need to be stored away.

For more information about PetSmart and ways to shop for food and products, including long-lasting treats and toys, visit PetSmart.com .

About the Survey

The PetSmart Valentine's Day Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. pet owners ages 18+, between Jan. 6 - 11, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of nationally representative U.S. pet owners ages 18+.

