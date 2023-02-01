Winston & Strawn Adds Two Prominent Class Action Litigators in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Troy M. Yoshino and Eric J. Knapp as partners in the firm's San Francisco office and as members of the Litigation Department.

Their arrival contributes to the firm's ongoing commitment to expanding its bench strength in the Bay Area in order to serve clients whose businesses fuel the region's and the nation's economy.

Troy defends numerous types of class actions, including cases involving consumer claims, employment, privacy, financial services, insurance, and toxic tort. He has a long, successful record of coordinating class actions and complex proceedings and defending clients facing litigation in multiple jurisdictions around the world. In addition, he is an experienced appellate lawyer and has handled appeals before the Supreme Court of the United States, several federal circuits, and various state appellate courts.

"The stakes for consumer class action matters continue to rise, demanding deep industry experience and a broad litigation support structure," said Troy. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Winston team alongside Eric at such an important juncture."

Eric has extensive experience defending companies in state and federal court against major class actions involving claims such as consumer protection law violations, product defects, toxic torts, unfair business practices, and violation of wage and hour law. His clients include some of the world's largest, best-known corporations representing diverse industries such as automotive, insurance, chemicals, and food and beverage.

"Winston & Strawn has a world-class litigation team and a well-earned reputation in complex class action matters, including toxic torts and product liability," said Eric. "As multidistrict and class action cases continue to evolve and become increasingly complex, I'm excited to join my new colleagues along with Troy to help navigate critical issues in the Bay Area and beyond."

"Troy and Eric are outstanding class action litigation attorneys who bring blue-chip representation experience at the intersection of health care, automotive, insurance, and financial services," said San Francisco Office Managing Partner Joan Fife. "Their addition underscores Winston's continued growth in the Bay Area and expands our leadership in class action defense and complex litigation matters."

"Troy and Eric's arrival speaks to the strong caliber of talent we are attracting across multiple geographies," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Their class action experience further strengthens our ability to successfully defend complex litigation matters on behalf of critically important industries."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

