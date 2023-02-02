By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting, Rolebot's passive talent platform helps empower recruiters to engage candidates and improve candidate experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolebot Inc. today announced that its Rolebot passive talent platform is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Rolebot frees individuals from the burden of actively searching for jobs and empowers recruiters to spend their time engaging candidates and improving the candidate experience. Rolebot integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting marrying the latest advancements in AI with the digital footprint of individuals, delivering passive talent autonomously.

Rolebot’s Passive Talent HR Platform Now Available on SAP® Store (PRNewswire)

"Rolebot removes manual sourcing and lets the role take the lead in surfacing qualified talent."

"Rolebot removes manual sourcing and lets the role take the lead in surfacing qualified talent," said Shane Bernstein, Rolebot CEO. "Passive talent, those who aren't actively searching for a new role but would consider one if the right opportunity presented itself, make up 75 percent of the workforce. We help businesses access this untapped talent."

Since Rolebot launched in 2018, the business has been disrupting an otherwise antiquated industry. Rather than recruiters being bogged down performing manual searches, combing through profiles and conducting outreach, Rolebot takes on that preliminary work so hiring managers can simply give a thumbs up/thumbs down from a daily list of top profiles matching the client's provided job qualifications. As a result, companies can source and scale with minimal effort.

Additionally, Rolebot's US Government Census and gender-based DE&I Standard ensures that a minimum of 33 percent of candidates surfaced are diverse across every role—no excuses.

"Working in the recruitment industry for 17 years, I saw the barriers to hiring were the resume and the job description, neither of which are particularly useful," Bernstein said. "I also noticed that hiring more recruiters didn't scale financially. Rolebot is the product of modern AI models and a desperate need to shake things up in a stagnant field."

Rolebot's AI creates an ideal look-alike of your best employees and delivers an instant pipeline of diverse candidates daily to your inbox. With no job descriptions, no resumes, and no job postings, organizations can reduce time to hire, achieve workplace diversity, scale and make better hires. Notable customers include Snowflake, American Red Cross, Dentsu and Randstad.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Rolebot Inc. is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

Rolebot is part of the Future of Work program at SAP.iO Foundry Berlin. This program accelerates startups to constantly expand the SAP ecosystem and helps customers increase the value of their workforce.

About Rolebot

Rolebot, Inc. is Pioneering Passive Talent. Rolebot's AI finds the most promising talent ready for a new opportunity by creating an ideal look-alike of your best employees and delivering an instant pipeline of candidates. The system guarantees that one-third of candidates are diverse and reverses the bias inherent in the traditional hiring system. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023 Rolebot, Inc.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information:

Website: https://www.rolebot.io/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rolebot/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rolebot_io

CONTACT: Ashley Sava, ashley@rolebot.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rolebot