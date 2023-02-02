S&T BANK NAMED RECIPIENT OF 2023 TOP WORKPLACES USA AWARD

INDIANA, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank (NASDAQ: STBA) announced it earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. The employer recognition program recognizes organizations across the country that have built exceptional workplace cultures. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, research-based employee engagement survey.

"We are honored to receive this award as it reflects our commitment to make people our purpose," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our employees build the foundation for S&T's ability to exceed customers' expectations and embody our purpose of building the future together through people-forward banking."

S&T Bank is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture and dedication to its employees and communities. Past recognitions from Energage include the 2022 Pittsburgh Top Workplaces award and the 2022 Top Workplaces for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) award.

"At S&T Bank, we know it takes talented and engaged employees to build a great organization and we are committed to promoting a culture that fosters collaboration and inclusion so that we can win as one team," commented Susie Nicholson, chief human resources officer.

To view the list of 2023 winners, visit topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Energage is a research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations. Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

