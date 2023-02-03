Conn Maciel Carey LLP Elevates Daniel Deacon to Partner

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn Maciel Carey LLP (CMC), a boutique law firm with national practices in labor and employment, workplace safety (OSHA and MSHA), and litigation, is pleased to announce that Daniel Deacon has been elevated to Partner.

Mr. Deacon, based in the Washington, DC office, advises and represents employers on a wide range of employment-related issues, including handling wage and hour disputes, claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), trade secret matters, as well as inspections, investigations and enforcement actions by OSHA, MSHA, and state OSH agencies.

Mr. Deacon joined the firm in 2015, one year after CMC was founded. "With the exception of a judicial clerkship for the 18th Judicial Circuit of Virginia, Dan has been with our team since he was a summer associate, so in a very real sense, he is one of the founders of this firm and has always been an important part of our success," says Eric Conn, a co-founding partner and Chair of the firm's national OSHA Practice. "It has been such a joy to watch Dan grow as an attorney into one of the rising stars of the OSHA defense bar."

"I am so proud to have witnessed Dan advance from a Summer Associate to an effective and efficient advocate for employers," says Kara Maciel, a co-founder and Chair of the firm's Labor & Employment practice. "He truly has proven himself to be an invaluable asset to the firm and we were lucky for him to join and grow with us. I look forward to seeing him excel even further as my Partner."

Mr. Deacon is looking forward to further developing his practice and making an even greater impact on the firm.

"Starting out as an Associate at CMC, I can say I have truly learned from the best," says Dan. "Making Partner is the highest accolade you could wish for as an attorney, and I am honored to have earned the privilege to continue collaborating with such a supportive and astute team. I am excited to strengthen my client relationships in my new role at the firm."

"Our clients love working with Dan," says Aaron Gelb, Co-Managing Partner. "Not only is he a hard-working, competent OSHA/MSHA and Labor and Employment attorney, but he is a caring and committed mentor and trainer to our junior associates. He truly is passionate about his work, and he demonstrates that through his devotion to the firm's values and goals and providing a consistently high level of client service."

Conn Maciel Carey LLP is a boutique law firm focused on Labor & Employment, OSHA/MSHA Workplace Safety, and Litigation. The clients we serve – from multi-national organizations to start-ups to individuals – seek us out for strategic guidance ranging from day-to-day employment counseling to managing government regulatory investigations to leading complex litigation. What sets us apart is our special emphasis on workplace challenges, our creativity in crafting positive solutions, and our passion for service client's interests. With a lean approach to staffing and use of cloud-based technology, we are able to leverage efficiencies and deliver cost-savings. Based in Washington, DC, with offices in Northern and Southern California, Chicago, and Columbus (OH), we partner with clients nationwide and across a broad spectrum of industries. For more information, please visit www.connmaciel.com.

