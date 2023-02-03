Ulike Beauty Launches the Valentine's Campaign with Iconic Sapphire Ice-cooling IPL Hair Removal Device

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the leading hair removal brand known for its patented medical grade sapphire ice-cooling technology, launches its "Gift your love" Valentine's campaign on its official website. In this day of expressing love, Ulike encourages all the fans to celebrate the day smoothly with their loved ones, and treat themselves better with its iconic hair removal device.

Equipped with a medical grade diamond sapphire ice-cooling hair removal technology, which is widely used in large salons, the Ulike Sapphire Air Hair Removal Device effectively avoids burning and heat injuries caused by high temperatures and ensures each treatment is painless and safe, delivering the beauty salon experience at home without costing a fortune. With a flat design on the head, the hair remover is easy to press on skin to remove unwanted hair from any part of the body including arms, legs, underarms, bikini lines and face without causing irritation or pain.

Besides, Ulike's leading Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology has been cleared by FDA, is able to banish hair at the root by destroying the nutrient supply of the dermal papilla and hair follicles, permanently reduces hair regrowth over time, and bring users professional and visible results in just four weeks.

During Jan. 28 to Feb. 14, Ulike provides not only Valentine's beauty inspirations on the site, but also a special discount for beauty fans to get the iconic Sapphire Air Hair Removal Device.

Founded in 2013, Ulike has focused on household beauty devices ever since and is now one of the most popular depilator brands in the world. With the vision to provide salon-grade hair removal at home for everyone, Ulike is dedicating on developing safe skincare treatments with innovative technology and cosmetic patents.

