Uptime Acquires CNet Training, LTD part of Academia Group LTD

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") announced today that its portfolio company Uptime Institute ("Uptime"), the global digital infrastructure authority, has completed its acquisition of Academia Group Limited, and all its global subsidiaries including CNet Training, Ltd. Uptime provides assessment, certification, and consulting services for owners, operators, and users of digital infrastructure, and also provides education, accreditation, and membership network services for data center professionals and organizations.

CNet Training, located in Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk, England is an International award-winning technical education company. CNet Training has been designing and delivering professional network and data center infrastructure training programs since 1996 and has trained over 83,000 data center professionals across 45 countries.

"We are excited to join the accelerating Uptime team. CNet Training was already growing quickly, but now will have many more opportunities through further geographic expansion, and new service offerings, as a part of Uptime. As we look forward to this next phase, I want to personally thank all our clients, staff, and investors who have supported us over these past 26 + years of delivering unique value and in bringing ongoing innovation to the Digital Infrastructure Education market." said Andrew Stevens, CEO of CNet Training.

Bob Haswell, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added "This first acquisition for Uptime under Dominus ownership will further establish Uptime Education as the unparalleled leader in Digital Infrastructure Education around the world. Uptime is the undisputed market leader worldwide, with results-oriented solutions for both providers and consumers of services delivered through mission critical data centers, the true digital foundries, and factories of the Internet economy. The ongoing availability, resiliency, sustainability, security, and business value of these key infrastructure building blocks still overwhelmingly depend on the quality and capabilities of the workforces that operate them, and the skills, training, and education of each individual team member."

"The data center industry is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. The continued, extraordinary industry expansion requires a growing and diverse workforce, however concerns over the industry's ability to attract, educate, and retain skilled technical staff persist. This acquisition will help our respective customers thrive in a rapidly changing ecosystem, by giving them access to a range of world class corporate learning and development technical education programs and technical training courses that are backed up by practical experience and specialized domain expertise." said Martin V McCarthy, CEO, Uptime.

CNet Training dramatically extends the range and depth of Uptime Education offerings and positions Uptime as the Learning & Development partner of choice around the world. The combined offerings will include solutions valuable for every point in a career for a digital infrastructure professional. This includes entry level staff, even adolescents in apprenticeships, to post graduate degrees in Data Center Leadership for savvy, long serving professionals.

Uptime continues to identify and assess potential add-on acquisitions to broaden its offering and continue to execute on its mission to help datacenter owners, operators, and tenants ensure resilient, available, sustainable, and secure digital infrastructure.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Uptime

With over a quarter century of expertise, Uptime is the world leader in data center design, construction, and operations certification and consulting. It has awarded over 2,500 certifications for datacenters in over 100 countries. Uptime has also trained and accredited over 10,000 data center professionals and operates an elite membership network for data center owners and operators. Uptime is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Brazil, KSA, UAE, UK, Singapore and Taiwan, and staff in 27 countries, currently servicing more than 700 active projects worldwide. For more information, please visit www.uptimeinstitute.com.

About CNet Training

CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry, comprising the data center and network infrastructure sectors and is the only industry dedicated education provider to award both internationally recognized qualifications and professional certifications. A significant part of CNet Training's history is the development of the highly acclaimed Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework, which offers industry professionals an opportunity to plan technical education, qualifications, and certifications to meet on-going individual and business needs.

Since CNet Training's inception in 1996, it has have delivered training across 218 delivery locations in 45 countries and in 19 time zones. Over 83,000 individuals of 153 different nationalities have accessed CNet Training's technical education. For more information, please visit https://www.cnet-training.com

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital, a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market, focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments particularly in family and founder owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors of the economy. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

