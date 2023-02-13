Celebrate the GRAND FINALE of The Original Fire In The Hole!

Riders Join History Aboard the World's Most Historic Indoor Roller Coaster

BRANSON, Mo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proclaiming 2023 the Grand Finale of the world's most historic indoor roller coaster, Silver Dollar City officials announce the original Fire In The Hole is boarding last riders during the upcoming season. For those who are park fans and Fire In The Hole aficionados, or for those who have never experienced the internationally-awarded Silver Dollar City before, all riders have the opportunity to become part of the journey of this legendary coaster. To celebrate, park creative teams are deep in the process of planning Fire In The Hole special events, parkwide fun and promotions, kicking off March 11 with Spring Break and culminating at the end of December.

The story of Fire In the Hole, originating in 1972, is one of groundbreaking innovation for Silver Dollar City, and the amusements industry. The indoor, highly-themed, roller coaster attraction was heralded within our industry for its ingenuity, and helped place Silver Dollar City's founders on the amusements industry’s top visionaries roster. (PRNewswire)

Fire In the Hole, originating in 1972, was groundbreaking innovation and set the stage for growth at Silver Dollar City

"More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire In the Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago," said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. "Today's riders include grandparents who remember riding when THEY were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with THEIR grandkids!"

The ride's storyline is modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, that was located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of long-ago Ozarks. The attraction, novel in its introduction in 1972, has fire-brigade themed trains that twist, turn and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves.

The announcement of the Grand Finale season coincides with preparation of unprecedented growth slated for the next ten years at Silver Dollar City's Branson properties.

While there is no official word what is ahead, park leadership says they are keenly aware that the iconic ride holds a place in the record books of attractions of the world, therefore, what comes next must carry on the legacy.

