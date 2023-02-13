If You Bought Cathode Ray Tubes or Products containing Cathode Ray Tubes, You Could Get Money from a $33 Million Settlement.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice is being issued today by The Notice Company, Inc. regarding In Re: Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 1917, U.S. District Court, N.D. Cal.

A $33 million class action Settlement has been reached with Mitsubishi Electric Corp. involving Cathode Ray Tubes.

A class action Settlement has been reached with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation involving Cathode Ray Tubes ("CRTs"), a display device that was the main component in TVs and computer monitors. The lawsuit claims that Mitsubishi Electric conspired with other CRT manufacturers to fix the prices of CRTs, causing consumers to pay more for CRTs and products containing CRTs, such as TVs and computer monitors ("CRT Products"). This settlement is in addition to the previous nine settlements reached with other defendants.

Who is included in the Settlement?

Individuals and businesses who or which:

Indirectly purchased a CRT Product, such as a CRT television or CRT computer monitor, in AZ, AR, CA, FL, HI, IA, KS, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NE, NH, NV, NM, NY, NC, ND, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, UT, VT, WV, WI, or the District of Columbia between March 1, 1995 and November 25, 2007 (HI, NE and NV have shorter claim periods);

For their own use and not for resale.

Purchases in MO, MT and RI must have been made primarily for personal, family, or household purposes. Indirectly purchased means you purchased any brand of CRT Products (except Sony) from someone other than the manufacturer of the CRT Products, such as a retailer like Best Buy or Costco. Purchases made directly from Mitsubishi Electric or an alleged co-conspirator are not included (alleged co-conspirators are listed at www.CRTclaims.com or by calling 1-800-649-0963).

What does the Settlement provide?

Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to pay $33 million to settle the claims against it. Qualifying individuals and businesses that purchased CRT Products in the above-listed states are eligible to file a claim. You must have purchased in one of those states, but you do not have to be a resident of one of those states.

The amount of money you will receive depends on the type and quantity of CRT Products you purchased and the total number of claims made. Eligible claimants are expected to receive a minimum payment of $10. More information is available at www.CRTclaims.com or by calling 1-800-649-0963.

How can I get a payment?

Visit www.CRTclaims.com and complete a simple online Claim Form if you indirectly purchased any brand of CRT Products (except Sony). Claim online or by mail by June 13, 2023. If you previously submitted a valid claim as an end user for indirect purchases of CRT Products in related prior settlements (In re: Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 1917 (N.D. Cal.)), you do not have to resubmit your claim to benefit from this Settlement unless you have additional purchases to claim.

What are my rights?

If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue Mitsubishi Electric, you must send a written request to the Class Administrator for exclusion from the Settlement Class by April 14, 2023. The Court will exclude any class member who timely requests exclusion. If you stay in the Settlement Class, you may object to the Settlement by April 14, 2023.

On June 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. the Court will conduct a hearing via Zoom, with the link available at https://cand.uscourts.gov/judges/tigar-jon-s-jst/, to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees up to one-third of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of litigation expenses, and awards to Class Representatives. This date may change so please check the settlement website. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense.

More Information

For details on how to make a claim, exclude yourself, or object, visit: www.CRTclaims.com . You may also write to: CRT Class Administrator, c/o The Notice Company, P.O. Box 778, Hingham, MA 02043 or call 1-800-649-0963.

