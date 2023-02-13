NAFA ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW MEDIA DAY TO HIGHLIGHT BREAKING NEWS FROM EXHIBITORS AT 2023 INSTITUTE & EXPO

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, today announced an all-new press event featuring the latest breaking industry news to be held at NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo, the industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals. This year's conference will take place April 17-19 in Baltimore, Md.

NAFA 2023 I&E exhibitors will have the opportunity to unveil their breaking news, innovations or announcements in a press-conference style event featuring back-to-back announcements every 15 minutes.

"The fleet and mobility industry continues to advance at a rapid pace—along with the evolution of technology support systems," said Raymond Brisby, CAFM, NAFA Board President. "As the premier professional development and networking event of the year bringing together hundreds of fleet professionals across the industry, it's only natural to feature the latest breaking news announcements impacting fleet and mobility on this stage."

NAFA's new Media Day will take place in the I&E Press Room at the Baltimore Convention Center on April 17 from 2:15-4:45 p.m. NAFA exhibitors can apply to participate in Media Day here. Applications are due by March 17.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from industry leaders and experts. View the NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo program and register today . Media registration is complimentary for credentialed journalists – register now . Media planning to attend Media Day should RSVP to nafa-ou@onwrdupwrd.com for additional information.

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

