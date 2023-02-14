ABD Group Celebrates $2.5 Billion in Infrastructure Investments in Africa over 15 Years

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABD Group, a Philadelphia-based company focused on infrastructure development in Africa, is celebrating $2.5 billion in infrastructure investments across the country since its founding 15 years ago. ABD Group's projects have ranged from health care, transportation, water, and wastewater to higher education, energy, and agriculture. Started by John Nevergole, based in the United States, and Mohamed Keita, based in Mali, ABD Group is on the ground developing projects in every major market in west, central, east, and southern Africa.

"When we founded ABD Group, our mission quickly became that of a trusted partner to investors, multinational firms, and governments in Africa," said ABD Group CEO John Nevergole. "After successfully completing several cross-border deals together, we realized we'd developed a unique understanding of what it takes to operate across cultures and borders to successfully finance and deliver critical infrastructure for African countries. As we take time to reflect on the last 15 years, we're proud of what we've accomplished together."

ABD Group partners with Fortune 500 companies, middle market companies, SMEs and the world's largest emerging market investors from the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Through that experience, ABD Group has developed an understanding of the cultural aspects involved in creating successful business partnerships while becoming a trusted partner for governments across Africa wishing to attract investment and complete projects vital to their countries' growth.

Last year, ABD Group announced a $320 million project in Côte d'Ivoire to finance and build more than 100 hospitals with a focus on maternal health. The project was announced as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment launch at the G7. With its construction partner, GCC Services, construction has started on 30 locations and 11 have been completed in just one year.

In November 2021, ABD Group announced a new project in Senegal to finance and build the Ziguinchor and Tobor bridges, which will ensure the vitality of a key trade corridor between the country and its neighbors. Construction will start this year.

Nevergole currently serves on the President's Advisory Council for Doing Business in Africa, where he, along with other senior U.S. business executives, advise the President and U.S. government on strengthening commercial engagement with Africa to grow trade and investment.

ABD Group expects to continue growing the company's strong presence in West Africa. The company is also expanding into Angola, Rwanda, and Tanzania with plans for further expansion into Uganda, Kenya and Benin.

To learn more about ABD Group, visit africa-bd.com .

