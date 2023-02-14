ANEW MEDICAL Licenses Melanocortin Receptor-binding Peptides for Pharmaceutical Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEW MEDICAL ACQUISITION CORP. (ANEW), currently listed as OTCPink: LEAS, announces the acquisition of an exclusive worldwide license to a portfolio of peptides that selectively bind and activate melanocortin 1 receptors (MC1R) in the skin and subdermal tissues of the body. Peptide binding to the MC1R receptors controls pigmentation to darken or lighten the skin. Companies like Clinuvel and Palatin have commercialized medical products using alpha-melanocortin stimulating hormone peptides (alpha-MSH), however they lack specificity and cause many "off-target" side effects. ANEW's gamma-melanocortin stimulating hormones peptides (gamma-MSH) are highly selective and do not exhibit these side effects. ANEW plans to pursue the same clinical indications as Clinuvel and Palatin, as there are no competitors in this space due to patents protecting alpha-MSH. Dr. Joseph Sinkule, CEO of ANEW, said "we have acquired several issued patents that extend our protection of the gamma-MSH assets beyond 2038, and we plan to develop pharmaceutical products for prevention of skin cancer, prevention of phototoxicity from UV radiation, and for the treatment of malignant melanoma". The technology was licensed from Teleost Biopharmaceuticals and University of Arizona.

ANEW MEDICAL ACQUISITION CORP. is a technology and medical product asset holding company focused on the commercialization of essential medicines for life. The Company currently has offices in the US and in Spain. ANEW's current portfolio consists of generic oncology drugs that are in short supply in the US, biosimilar biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, melanocortin receptor-binding peptides, and its proprietary α-Klotho gene therapy program using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and diagnostics. For information on ANEW, please visit www.anewmeds.com or contact us at info@anewmeds.com.

