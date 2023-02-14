Geno Cutolo Joins The Adecco Group as Head of Adecco North America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, announced that Geno Cutolo has joined the Group as Head of Adecco North America. With over two decades of experience in the staffing and workforce solutions industry, Cutolo offers a rich understanding of North America's talent landscape amid an increasingly dynamic global labor market.

Cutolo is responsible for identifying and driving the next steps to continue the company's regional growth path alongside the Adecco North America leadership team. In this role, Cutolo will leverage his proven track record of cultivating high-performing teams and steering organizations through macroeconomic and industry shifts.

"It's an incredible privilege to join the Adecco North America team and help serve our company's greater purpose to make the future work for everyone," said Cutolo. "At Adecco, success means we are providing meaningful experiences that help people thrive both personally and professionally. This is the driving force behind our work, and the reason why I am so proud to be part of this great organization."

Prior to joining Adecco, Cutolo was president and CEO of Staffmark Group, a North American subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, the parent of Indeed and Glassdoor. Throughout his career, Cutolo has received various industry recognitions, including being named six times to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 list. He is deeply passionate about furthering diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and he plays an active role in the community through several organizations which support disadvantaged youth.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

About Adecco

We are the world's leading workforce solutions company, offering flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing and managed services across all sectors. At Adecco, we believe in the potential of people. We deliver the right talent capabilities at the right time, enabling flexibility and agility for clients. Our global scale, local knowledge, and 'always-on' approach matches the best candidates across a wide range of office, industrial and service sector roles. As a career partner and responsible employer, we support the employability of our associates and are committed to their success.

View original content:

SOURCE Adecco North America