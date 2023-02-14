IGT Deploys World-Class Retail and Mobile PlaySports™ Technology at Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel in Mississippi

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has expanded its sports betting footprint in Mississippi with the deployment of IGT's PlaySports™ technology at Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel in Biloxi. Under the terms of the agreement, Treasure Bay converted its former retail sportsbook platform to the proven IGT PlaySports solution, including on-premise mobile technology, and IGT's PlaySports trading advisory services.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"Converting to IGT's high-performing PlaySports technology allows Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel to enhance our current sportsbook offering and engage players with new avenues for betting," said Jeff Prusinowski, Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel Biloxi, MS., Corporate Vice President of Operations. "The addition of on-premise mobile betting provides superior player convenience, enabling patrons to place wagers from almost anywhere within our casino property, and establishes a first-rate platform from which to launch statewide mobile sports betting should it be legalized. We're excited to partner with IGT PlaySports for the next generation of our sportsbook."

"The flexibility and high performance of IGT PlaySports' proven platform, hardware and tailored services allows Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel to grow its sportsbook operations with confidence," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "We expect that the casino will maximize the potential of its sports betting offering and benefit from IGT PlaySports' vast experience and leadership in the U.S. sports betting market."

IGT PlaySports is deployed at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. To learn more visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC