Madisonville Community College, Kentucky, chooses Agfa's VALORY™ DR for its Radiography program

Two VALORY digital radiography rooms give students the opportunity to work with the newest technology in imaging equipment

The VALORY™ digital radiography rooms offer a modular design with functionality going far beyond the usual basics.

Dura-line™ robust, reliable and cost-effective detectors combine exquisite image quality and maximum efficiency.

The professionalism and service of Agfa dealer Radiation Services of Indiana played a key role in the decision and implementation.

Madisonville Community College is one of 16 colleges that make up the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS). Its Radiography program offers a comprehensive associate degree that includes specialized courses and hands-on clinical practice.

In October 2022, the College installed two Agfa VALORY™ digital radiography (DR) rooms, which had been purchased through the use of a grant, from partners Agfa Radiology Solutions and Agfa dealer Radiation Services of Indiana. With its simple design and functionality that goes far beyond the 'basics', the cost-effective VALORY delivers reliability, productivity and 'first-time-right' imaging.

A cost-effective solution, with no compromise in quality

"Our Radiography program focuses on radiation safety and quality patient care. VALORY and Agfa aligned perfectly with our values, with a cost-effective solution that didn't compromise on quality. With VALORY, we are now providing our students the opportunity to learn on cutting-edge technology," says Dr. Joy Menser, Program Instructor/Director at KCTCS.

"We are proud and delighted that VALORY will be used to give up-and-coming radiographers at Madisonville Community College the real hands-on experience they need to take on their role in delivering top patient care. We also appreciate the professionalism of our dealer Radiation Services of Indiana in working together as our partner to make this installation a success," says Susan Offenhauser, Manager Imaging Sales Channel, Agfa.

High image quality at the lowest possible dose

The VALORY DR room balances reliability and productivity in a modern and easy-to-use design. The DR room's modular approach lets hospitals fit the configuration to their current needs and budgets, with the flexibility to upgrade at their own speed.

Like all of Agfa's DR systems, VALORY is powered by MUSICA®. The MUSICA Imaging Workstation enhances workflow and productivity, with a single, intuitive interface for smooth, efficient DR imaging. The gold-standard MUSICA image processing software provides "first time right" imaging, supporting ALARA (as low as reasonably achievable) principles for radiation dose.

The Dura-line™ Cesium Iodide detectors, which are delivered with VALORY rooms, offer robust reliability, cost-effectiveness and excellent battery autonomy. Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology allows Dura-line detectors to be shared between different modalities. Combined with the intelligent MUSICA image processing software, the detectors deliver high image quality at the lowest possible dose[1].

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

For more information on Agfa please visit www.agfa.com

Agfa, the Agfa rhombus, MUSICA, Dura-line and VALORY are trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. Agfa diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible, but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.



Only the English version of this press release is legally valid. The versions in other languages only represent a translation of the original English version.



[1] Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions of 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa for more details.



