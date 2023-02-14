New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to open in Bloomington, Feb. 15

Fast-casual eatery to offer grand opening specials and giveaways,

including FREE chicken salad for a year!

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, continues to expand its presence throughout Indiana. The company brings more of its famed, made-from-scratch chicken salad to the Midwest, with its latest restaurant in Bloomington. Located at 115 S. State Road 46, Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

"Indiana has proven to be an incredibly welcoming market, and we could not be more excited to open in such a wonderful area as Bloomington," said Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney. "We look forward to sharing our made from scratch food and 'Hoosier' hospitality with the community, and we'll be just about two miles from Indiana University's campus in the area near the College Mall."

With eight locations around Indianapolis– including Fishers, Greenwood, Whitestown and Carmel – Chicken Salad Chick continues to rapidly expand across the state. The Bloomington location will serve as the brand's ninth restaurant in the state.

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant's page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBloomingtonIN. To celebrate the opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways and specials:

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year: The first guest to arrive to the new Bloomington location and purchase The Chick will receive one large Quick Chick every week for 52 weeks. The next 99 guests to arrive to the new Bloomington location and purchase The Chick will receive one free large Quick Chick every month for 12 months. *

Thursday, Feb.16 - Free Chick Tote Bag: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag with the purchase of a Chick Trio! **

Friday, Feb. 17 - Free 24oz Chick Tumbler: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with the purchase of a Chick Trio! ***

Saturday, Feb. 18 - Free Chick Wooden Cutting Board: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board with the purchase of a Chick Trio! ****

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. It is required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended for those seeking to be in the first 100 guests, and each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., guests may make a purchase of "The Chick" (or greater value) and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. One Tote Bag per guest present.

***Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. One Tumbler Per Guest Present. Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits.

****Must be 16 years or older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. One Cutting Board per Guest

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes served from the heart. In addition to the restaurant's signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sides, soups and full-service catering, all available from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers something for everyone. Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand continues its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick accolades include rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for four consecutive years and placing in the top 10 for 2021, #3 on Fast Casual's 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019 and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020.

