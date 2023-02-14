Sins of a Solar Empire II Adds Multiplayer, Visual Enhancements to Technical Preview

Take over an existing AI empire in a multiplayer game or start fresh matches via game codes, searchable lobbies, or quick join options

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock and Ironclad Games released a new update to the Technical Preview for Sins of a Solar Empire II today. It adds the highly anticipated multiplayer feature, new ship models, an updated UI for the Research Tree, improved textures for capital ships, and more.

The introduction of multiplayer is a core stage in development for Sins of a Solar Empire II that gives eager players a feel for what the new engine offers.

Players can now jump into an existing multiplayer game and take the reins from an AI empire or a friend who must leave, offering flexibility as competitive matches get longer. Players can set up private games and invite friends via game codes.

"Thanks to everyone who has been playing and providing feedback, we heard you: you want multiplayer. Everyone has been waiting for the chance to wage war against each other," said Brian Clair, Director of Publishing for Stardock. "We can't wait to see how our community takes to the new features and it's only the beginning!"

Many ships have received visual upgrades and new models have replaced the TEC Ogrov Torpedo Cruiser, Pirate Rogue, Corsair, and Pillager ships. Pirate Hideouts also have a new model. A full changelog is on the forums.

Following in the footsteps of its critically acclaimed predecessor, this highly anticipated sequel seamlessly blends real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to deliver a grand space conflict. Equal parts immersive and intense, Sins of a Solar Empire II introduces a new level of detail and raises the bar on what it means to become the ruler of a vast space empire.

