Summitas Wins Private Asset Management's 2023 "Best Firmwide Security Solution" Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative platform for secure, online client portals for family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has been named "Best Firmwide Security Solution" at this year's 2023 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. This award category goes to firms providing holistic solutions that protect family offices in cyber-security and other data protection services over the past year.

"This award is a testament to our team's commitment to be at the forefront of future client platform solutions."

As the leading industry publication, PAM hosts the prestigious award ceremony to recognize the best in the private asset management industry, distinguishing those with particular merit and demonstrating excellence and innovation. Selected by an independent panel made up of industry experts, nominees undergo an extensive review of performance indicators.

"We are honored to be recognized for providing secure and innovative online solutions to the wealth management industry. This award is a testament to our team's commitment to be at the forefront of future client platform solutions," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas Executive Chairman. "We set out to securely enhance the digital client experience and are pleased to drive growth through increased retention, assets under management, and gross margins in the organizations we serve."

Professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant engagement platform that hosts any of over 30 solution-specific apps. It was created as a vendor-neutral solution to address the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services, increasing operational complexity in the Wealth Industry.

About Summitas

Summitas Platform® is our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system accessed through Web browsers and mobile applications. Our customers use Summitas to simplify operations, increase communication, and provide a safe way to organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, integration of financial information, and the ability to streamline workflows, a branded Summitas portal provides measurable value to a growing community of family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

