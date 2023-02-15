Bloomreach Leads in G2 Marketing Automation Scores for Quality Customer Support, Revenue Analytics, A/B Testing, and More

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it leads in customer G2 scores for a number of marketing automation categories against industry competitors. In analyses of hundreds of customer reviews collected by G2, Bloomreach was rated higher than competitors in key areas ranging from quality of support to A/B testing. G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, used by millions of people annually to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

"Everything we do at Bloomreach is in service of our customers. To hear such positive feedback from them is an incredible honor," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "We're pleased to see the businesses we serve maximizing our industry-leading features — in A/B testing, analytics, and so many other areas — and we'll continue to work hard to prove that there really is no upgrade from Bloomreach."

In G2 comparison reports based on data through January 2023, hundreds of customer reviews indicated Bloomreach's position as a leader in marketing automation. The company's ratings surpassed those of competing solutions including Braze , Emarsys , Oracle Responsys , and Klaviyo in areas such as:

A/B Testing

Automated email responses

Building and personalizing emails

Dynamic content

Revenue analytics

Segmentation

Its average return on investment (ROI, in months) was also noted by customers to be faster than or equal to all competing solutions (with the exception of Klaviyo, which had no available data on ROI). In addition, Bloomreach was rated above its competitors in critical areas relating to overall service, including: quality of support, being a good partner in doing business, and likelihood to recommend. G2 also named Bloomreach as a leader in multiple categories within its G2 Winter 2023 Reports . Bloomreach was named the #1 leading customer data platform in the UK and EU, the #1 trending digital experience platform leader, and received an A+ in quality of support.

"Bloomreach has been identified as a Leader in Marketing Automation, Personalization Engines, and Customer Data Platforms and many others by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2," said Victoria Blackwell, Sr. Market Research Analyst, G2.

Visit the Bloomreach website to learn more about its industry and analyst recognitions.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

