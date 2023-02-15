THE BOCA RATON BEACH CLUB & SPA PALMERA EACH AWARDED FIVE-STARS BY FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

The Boca Raton Celebrates 10 Forbes Stars for Exceptional Service and Experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's iconic private club and resort, The Boca Raton, has received two independent Five-Star awards by Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises. The 2023 Five-Star Awards were announced today, and feature: The Boca Raton Beach Club, an oceanfront luxury hotel set along a half-mile stretch of private golden beach; and the property's distinct wellness oasis Spa Palmera.

"This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team at The Boca Raton, who works tirelessly to provide Five-Star service to our Club members and resort guests each and every day," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "Only the best of the best achieves a coveted Five-Star status, and we are thrilled to be recognized with two. We will continue to raise the bar across our property to meet and exceed Forbes' rigorous standards of luxury."

Forbes Travel Guide is the authority on excellence in hospitality to help discerning travelers select the world's best destinations. The Boca Raton Beach Club is the latest addition to its illustrious annual hotel list. Under the astute leadership of General Manager Ekrem Koroglu, Beach Club's Five-Star experience is defined by outstanding service that is caring and thoughtful. At the 212-room private beach resort, the team takes a genuine interest in each guest's experience. That level of anticipatory service translates to carefree days spent lounging at three sparkling pools, at the new Vilebrequin Cabana Club, or with a perfectly prepared cocktail in hand while dining on flavorful Mediterranean cuisine at the breezy, beachfront Marisol restaurant. Here, luxury is close, easy, and felt between the sun and the sand.

At the core of the Five-Star assessment, emphasis is placed on how the visit makes guests feel. And when it comes to spas, that means putting guests in a state of ultimate relaxation. Spa Palmera earned its Five-Star status by succeeding in just that, set within an inspiring environment. Reminiscent of the elegant grandeur of Spain's Alhambra Palace, Spa Palmera recently underwent a redesign of its spaces, along with a refresh of its treatments. Mediterranean influences are infused with tropical elements of South Florida's coast that highlight a sense of place. The spa is overseen by Spa Director Vanessa Carter, an industry leader who guides the 50,000-square-foot spa with an acute understanding of how wellness programming should be flawlessly executed for a luxury clientele.

"Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants, and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest."

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with new signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a half-mile private beach, an award-winning spa, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 16 tennis courts and six pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

MSD Partners, L.P., and Northview Hotel Group acquired The Boca Raton in 2019.

Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

