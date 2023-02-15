Liquid Web Partner+ Program Delivers Benefits to Partners across Liquid Web and Nexcess brands for access to the most comprehensive hosting product portfolio in the industry

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, the market leader in cloud hosting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) doing business online, has created the Liquid Web Partner+ Program, spanning multiple brands for one cohesive partner experience.

Liquid Web Partner+ Program provides partners with the most comprehensive hosting product portfolio in the industry.

The Liquid Web Partner+ Program is designed to give Freelancers, Agencies, MSPs, and ISVs access to the most comprehensive product suite for hosting both the Liquid Web and Nexcess brands, from single dedicated servers and highly available, redundant Private Cloud powered by VMware, to easy-to-use managed applications, including WordPress, Magento, and WooCommerce with the industry's best performance tools built in. That means that Partners have access to the right product for their client's project.

One program means that partners can confidently manage multiple projects, expand clientele and go to market with two of the industry's leading brands. Across a wide portfolio, Partners can purchase managed hosting and build highly custom solutions, or they can buy managed applications (Magento, WordPress, WooCommerce, etc.) to simplify the build and maintenance processes for clients.

Known for fast speed, high performance, and helpful support, products and programs are built with scalability in mind. And because offerings are fully managed, Liquid Web and Nexcess take care of updates, server security, code management, and infrastructure. Transparent pricing, free migrations, and expert support deliver value to Partners helping their own clients make money online.

"We're passionate about providing the solutions and expertise that enable our partners to create modern, secure, high-performance sites and stores," said Josh Ward, VP of Sales. "We know that the Creators we serve remember every site and store they've built. The ones that pushed them creatively and filled them with pride — and the ones that crashed because they were hosted with the wrong partner. We've grown our business the same as them: site by site. It's how we became the expert applications and hosting partner for over one million sites and e-commerce experiences. And we're here to help. We can confidently say, "Site by Site, We're Side by Side," said Ward.

Key benefits with the Liquid Web Partner+ Program:

A Personal Partner Manager: Partners work directly with a dedicated partner manager who will learn their business and its needs.

Priority support for Partner clients and access 24x7x365 by phone, chat, or email.

Commissions that scale as Partners grow - up to 20%!

Program Consolidation: Two separate programs, logins, commission structures, and product offerings are merged into one.

Access across brands to the most comprehensive hosting product portfolio in the industry.

About Liquid Web

Building on 25 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web (Managed Hosting), Nexcess (Digital Commerce Cloud), and StellarWP (WordPress Software and Tools) have more than 500,000+ sites under management, over 100,000 software subscribers, and 2 million+ free version software users. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years. Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands.

Media Contact: Jackie Cowan, media@liquidweb.com

