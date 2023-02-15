Northern Tool + Equipment to be Premier Destination for ESAB Ruffian™ ES 150G Engine-Driven Welder

The machine is built for construction, service trucks and other applications where on-site portability is necessary

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in fabrication technology, ESAB, is announcing the availability of the Ruffian™ ES 150G welding generator at Northern Tool + Equipment Stores. The Ruffian ES 150G is ESAB's first light-industrial, engine-driven welding generator.

The 2-in-1 150-amp stick welder and 4.5-kW generator is built for construction, service trucks, farm or ranch work, light fabrication, maintenance and other outdoor applications where on-site portability is required. The Ruffian ES 150G provides simultaneous generator power and welding without arc fluctuation.

"Our partnership with ESAB as the first retail home for the Ruffian is driven by our passion for helping people find the right tools for the work. We prioritize providing products to our customers that help them solve the toughest challenges put before them. The 2-in-1 nature of this welder and generator make it a game changer," said Northern Tool + Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna.

The Ruffian also has four 120-volt receptacles and one 240-volt receptacle. With its 5-gallon gas tank, this machine offers 6.5 hours of run time at maximum output.

"We designed the Ruffian ES 150G for welders 'on the go' because we recognize the challenges of working in environments outside of the fabrication shop. The Ruffian ES 150G offers simultaneous generator power and welding without arc fluctuation, causing it to stand apart from other light industrial engine drives with similar outputs due to its simultaneous generator power and welding without arc fluctuation. This means one person can use tools while a second person welds, boosting productivity," said Eleanor Lukens, President, Americas, ESAB. "We are excited to expand our retail partnership with Northern Tool + Equipment by adding Ruffian ES 150G to our product offerings."

To purchase the Ruffian ES 150G or other ESAB products, including the ESAB Rebel™, ESAB Rogue™, ESAB personal protective equipment (PPE) including the Sentinel A50 and A60, and select Victor products from Northern Tool + Equipment, visit https://www.northerntool.com .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, they have 130 U.S. retail locations and provide a deep selection of more than 110,000 products online. Learn more at www.NorthernTool.com .

About ESAB:

ESAB is a world leader in fabrication technology. For more than 100 years ESAB has transformed industries built by fabricators, providing complete workflow solutions through our diverse portfolio of products from more than 40 of the most trusted brands in welding and cutting in the world. From industrial demands to repair and maintenance, innovators that shape the world, rely on ESAB's portfolio. To learn more, visit ESAB.com/SparkWeek .

