The Oakleaf Group Appoints Michele Santoro as Managing Director of Recruitment & Talent Acquisition

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, one of the nation's leading providers of mortgage loan due diligence, data analytics, financial modeling, and advisory services for the mortgage and financial services industries, has recently hired Michele Santoro as Managing Director of Recruitment and Talent Acquisition. In this role, Ms. Santoro will be responsible for recruiting operations and the stakeholder experience, talent acquisition strategy and solutions, and employment branding to support the organization's current and future talent needs.

"Michele's vision and experience gained over the past 25 years in the field will be invaluable as we enter into our next phase of growth," commented Bruce Legan, Oakleaf President. "Her innovation and strategic leadership will support us as we continue to build a diverse and effective team, strive for a culture of excellence, and adapt to the changing needs of modern-day businesses. We are thrilled to welcome Michele to the team!"

Ms. Santoro most recently served as AARP's Vice President of Talent Acquisition, where she led the strategic direction of the TA function for the parent company and five of its affiliates. Her past experiences include talent acquisition leadership roles in hospitality and public accounting as well as executive search across multiple industries. In addition, she served as a consultant for two leading management consulting firms.

"I look forward to joining the incredible Oakleaf team and helping grow the business with top talent," said Santoro. "Oakleaf has immense energy and enthusiasm for the work that they do. I am excited to integrate my perspective and expertise into Oakleaf's vision, deliver business solutions, and enhance the Talent Acquisition experience for all stakeholders."

About Oakleaf

Oakleaf is a mortgage industry consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, loan review, risk analytics, financial modeling, and litigation support services solely for the residential mortgage and financial services industries. Our seasoned practitioners utilize their vast experience and domain knowledge to provide the insights, perspectives, and tailored solutions necessary to meet our clients' business needs and solve their most complex problems. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 15 years. For more information, visit www.oakleaf.com and follow Oakleaf on LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE The Oakleaf Group