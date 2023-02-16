Advanced Skin & Body Solutions Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP's Entry into Washington Brings West Coast Locations to 12 -

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Jennifer Washburn and her team to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Based in Bellevue, Washington, Advanced Skin & Body Solutions ("ASBS") has been creating industry-leading patient experiences in the Seattle area for nearly two decades.

MedSpa Partners Inc (CNW Group/MedSpa Partners Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Marrying a background in psychology and counseling with a passion for helping people look and feel better, Jennifer founded ASBS to have a uniquely empathetic and welcoming approach to patient care, even from its earliest days in a rented room in the back of a salon. Taking ASBS from those humble beginnings to being one of the Pacific Northwest's most successful and awarded aesthetics practices couldn't have been possible without the support of her dedicated team under the leadership of Operations Manager Danielle Walsh.

Speaking on her reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Jennifer shared, "By partnering with MSP, I will get to spend more time loving what I do – providing the best possible customer service to our patients. I am also excited that ASBS is now part of a much larger group of trusted partners and friends who all support one another, a rare experience in an industry that is known for being highly competitive. In addition to their business acumen, the team at MSP has consistently proven to be a group of highly emotionally intelligent people, and we can't wait to work with them to bring new education and growth opportunities to the team at ASBS and the broader MSP partnership."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "After having seen so many practices throughout North America, it is clear that the single biggest differentiator between good clinics and the best clinics is an obsessive focus on patient experience. It's equally clear that Jennifer, Danielle, and the rest of the team at Advanced Skin & Body Solutions feel the same way. The greatest evidence of their obsession with patient care is the reviews from patients praising how the team at the front desk makes them feel as much as they comment on the outstanding treatment outcomes they receive. Jennifer and Danielle have truly built a fantastic culture and I'm thrilled to welcome the team at ASBS to MedSpa Partners. We look forward to learning from them and continuing to elevate MSP's Michelin Star approach to patient care."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.