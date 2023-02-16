Angelus Brand lets you repair your scuffs and holes in shoes, bags, and furniture instead of throwing them away with their new filler

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most remarkable things about custom sneakers is the ability of each sneaker customizer to give every pair of sneakers an entirely new look. This is even truer when it comes to upcycling an old pair of sneakers that have seen better days. But there used to be limitations to what you could do depending on how rough the sneakers were.

Not only "Create What You Can't Have" but repair what you thought you couldn't using Angelus New Filler .

Angelus Direct has long carried an entire line of products to help make shoe customizing easy, but there's only so much you can do with paint and finishers. That's where Paintable Repair Filler comes in.

It used to be the case that if you were looking to transform an old pair of shoes they still had to be in good enough shape to paint. That meant no noticeable dents or scratches in the leather or midsole. Paintable Repair Filler now makes it easy for artists like Jonathon Millar to work with lots of sneakers he wouldn't have been able to use before.

When asked what drives him to create new designs Jonathon says, "my craft is creating customs for clients and utilizing their sneakers to create what they want and what they like!" Part of that process is finding the right products to create his designs.

While there are lots of ways to use this filler, Jonathon most commonly uses it to fill stitching holes when altering shoes. By applying thin layers and sanding in between, the stitching holes completely disappear. This allows him to transform the design of the shoe and really make it his own.

The filler can be painted or have paint added to it, making it even easier to create a seamless match. Smooth leather or midsoles now don't have to be in perfect shape for customizing. Filler and careful sanding will give any shoe customizer the perfect canvas.

Jonathon is always looking to top his latest work, like his Freddy Krueger AirMax 90s, and something like Paintable Repair Filler opens up a whole world of possibilities.

Having the right products, like Paintable Repair Filler, helps make the world of customizing even more sustainable, as sneakers that once were destined for the trash can now get a second life.

If you want to see our custom tutorials using the filler check out our Angelus YouTube channel.

