ClearCaptions® Welcomes Chief Information and Technology Officer Sanjay Singam

Sacramento area call captioning provider adds new CITO to leadership team for continued technological and strategic growth.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCaptions – a leading provider of innovative call captioning services for home and mobile users, and Vimient – a new company that enables seniors to live independently longer, proudly welcome new Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO) Sanjay Singam. He will report directly to the companies' CEO, Robert Rae.

Singam is passionate about the interaction of technology and business and their positive impact on individuals and society as a whole. He excels in helping companies achieve their full technological and operational potential by developing scalable, easily supportable products. After starting his career as an engineer on NASA projects, Singam led regional and global teams at companies like CapRock Communications, ipDatatel/Alula and Panasonic Avionics/ITC Global.

"I'm delighted to join ClearCaptions and Vimient during such a transformational time," said Singam. "What attracts me most is that the company is mission-driven, with the values to match. I am looking forward to driving new technology adoption and working with individuals who are passionate about providing the best service to the hard of hearing and elderly. I couldn't have found a better fit and am excited to be a part of what ClearCaptions and Vimient is building!"

With more than 20 years of experience, Singam spent most of his career transforming chaos into clarity for the engineering and operations teams he led. His career includes experience in startup and mature environments in various industries, including home security and automation, satellite communications and government organizations.

"Whether enabling seniors to stay in their homes among their cherished memories or providing a little help clearing up the lines of communication, our passion with ClearCaptions and Vimient is providing services and solutions that keep people connected and independent," comments Rae. "We constantly strive to innovate and advance our technology and platforms to ensure we provide the very best solutions to improve the lives of our customers. Singam's deep expertise in translating technology to meet diverse needs and his passion for accelerating collaborative and resilient teams fit our future vision perfectly. We're excited to have him join our team."

Singam's previous assignments include VP of Global Operations and Engineering at ITC, and head of Engineering and Operations at ipDatatel, LLC. Singam has an MBA in Finance from the University of Houston and an MS in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University.

About ClearCaptions

ClearCaptions, LLC. established in 2011, is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certified Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service Provider. The service provides near real-time transcription of spoken phone conversations into text captions made visible to the user during an active call. Available on our specially designed home phones and on mobile devices – iPhone® and iPad® – the service, which is funded through a federally managed program, is provided at no charge to qualified registered consumers through Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). For more information visit clearcaptions.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClearCaptions.

About Vimient

Vimient, LLC. was established in 2022 and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors and their caregivers. By integrating Certified Wellness Coaches with smart technology, Vimient Connect strives to enhance the emotional, physical and social well-being of its senior citizen members. The Vimient Connect caregiver app provides real-time updates to seniors and their loved ones, giving peace of mind to family members. Currently, this service is available to senior members in Texas, and will soon be available nationwide. For more information visit vimient.com.

FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP captioned telephone service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally administered fund.

